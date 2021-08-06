Alabama football: 15 questions entering the season

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is set to lead the Crimson Tide in his 15th season when his team faces Miami on Sept. 4.

Here are 15 questions with preseason practice starting Friday:

1. How will the pandemic affect this season?

Although 12 games are scheduled this still won’t be a “normal” season. Saban said Thursday the team is going to use the same COVID-19 protocols from 2020 for the next six weeks or so. Alabama AD Greg Byrne told The Tuscaloosa News on Tuesday that the football program was above 95% vaccinated. Not all programs that the Crimson Tide will face have reached that number, though. And for teams that aren’t at that 80% threshold, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said at SEC Media Days that forfeits are being considered instead of postponements if a team doesn’t have enough athletes cleared to participate.

2. Can Alabama make it back-to-back seasons of SEC perfection?

If the Crimson Tide can win 11 straight games against SEC opponents as it did in 2020, why not nine in 2021? Sure, it's not likely considering the talent in the conference, but it's also not impossible. Not for Alabama.

3. How will Bryce Young be as QB1?