Alabama football lands 4-star 2022 RB Le'Veon Moss from LSU's backyard
  Updated
Alabama football has landed another top running back in the class of 2022 — this time from a rival's backyard.

Le'Veon Moss, a 6-foot, 190-pound prospect from Istrouma High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced he has committed to the Crimson Tide on Sunday evening. Moss, the No. 6 running back in the nation by the 247Sports Composite, is Alabama's seventh commitment and first since defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis committed in April.

Moss is Alabama's second Louisiana commitment in the class of 2022 and the state's No. 4 prospect. LSU was the favorite in the 247Sports' crystal ball predictions.

Moss took a visit to Alabama on June 4, and defensive coordinator Pete Golding is listed as Moss' primary recruiter by 247Sports.

Moss finished with 1,254 yards and 16 touchdowns, rushing for a 13.3 yards-per-carry average in his sophomore season in 2019. He also returned three kickoffs for touchdowns

