Alabama football notebook: Tide offense shows its versatility

Some individual and collective coverage busts led to big receiving performances from Kadarius Toney (eight catches for 153 yards and a touchdown) and Trevon Grimes (four catches for 78 yards and a touchdown). An inability to adjust to quarterback Kyle Trask as a somewhat prominent ball carrier led to two crucial third-down conversions in Florida’s third-quarter comeback.

As Alabama looks forward to the College Football Playoff, it has a chance to face offenses with even more weapons than Florida has, and coaching staffs with more time to prepare.

Alabama can rise to a crucial moment

It would be understandable if a team that has won 10 games by an average margin of 32.7 points per game had little understanding of how to go about business in the stressful moments of a close game. Instead, Alabama showed a mettle that it had not needed until Saturday.

The Crimson Tide ended Florida’s first possession of the fourth quarter with a forced fumble on the first play, coming after a much-needed touchdown to extend the lead to 11. The ensuing field goal put Florida’s chances of winning regulation next to nothing. An offside penalty on a second-and-goal from the 1-yard line was called off by an offside penalty, but had it been upheld, it would’ve ended any chance the Gators had at a comeback.