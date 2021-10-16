Alabama football plays angry, pounds Mississippi State 49-9

Welcome back, Alabama pass rush.

After producing minimal pressure in the loss to Texas A&M, the Crimson Tide's pass rush returned in a big way. By the end of the first half, Alabama tallied four sacks. Against the Aggies the previous Saturday, Alabama had zero sacks.

And those sacks don't include the other instances where pressure affected Rogers. The Mississippi State offensive line struggled to block Alabama. On one drive in the second quarter, the Bulldogs' offensive line got called for four penalties, two of which were holding penalties on the same pass play.

That pressure was key in slowing down Mississippi State's offense, considering Rogers was hurting. After just about every throw, Rogers was grabbing his throwing shoulder. He appeared to injure it in the first quarter.

Anderson led the way in causing backfield chaos. He tallied two sacks in the first half and frequently chased Rogers.

Alabama red zone running proves crucial

When faced with a goal-to-go situation, Alabama took a different path than the one in a similar situation a week earlier.