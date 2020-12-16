Alabama football signees bios

• ESPN.com lists him 24th on the ESPN300, the third-ranked defensive tackle, No. 2 player in the Midwest and the top player from Michigan

• No. 34 in the Top247 rankings along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 2 player in Michigan

• Rivals.com ranks him 37th in the Rivals100, as the No. 2 defensive tackle nationally and as the top player in Michigan

• Ranked 17th in PrepStar Magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team while listing him as the No. 1 defensive tackle and top player in the state

• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game

• Coached by Jermain Crowell at Belleville (Mich.) High School

• Signed with Alabama over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern Cal among many others

+++

DEVONTA SMITH

DB, 6-0, 185, Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle

• A coveted cornerback out of Ohio that the Crimson Tide flipped from Ohio State

• A four-star prospect on the 247Composite and the No. 314 overall player