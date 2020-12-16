Alabama football signees bios

2020-21 Alabama Football Recruiting Roster
Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown/Previous School
Anquin Barnes DL 6-5 299 Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee
Kendrick Blackshire LB 6-2 245 Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville
James Brockermeyer OL 6-3 280 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
Tommy Brockermeyer OL 6-6 290 Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
Jacorey Brooks WR 6-3 185 Miami, Fla./IMG Academy
Kadarius Calloway DB 6-0 210 Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia
JoJo Earle WR 5-9 170 Aledo, Texas/Aledo
Terrence ‘TJ’ Ferguson Jr. OL 6-4 300 Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County
Monkell Goodwine DL 6-4 275 Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy
Agiye Hall WR 6-3 190 Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale
Ian Jackson LB 6-2 225 Prattville, Ala./Prattville
Khyree Jackson DB 6-3 197 Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.
Tim Keenan III DL 6-2 335 Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay
Keanu Koht LB 6-4 215 Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach
JC Latham OL 6-6 305 Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy
Deontae Lawson LB 6-3 225 Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian
Christian Leary WR 5-10 190 Orlando, Fla./Edgewater
Ga’Quincy ‘Kool-Aid’ McKinstry DB 6-1 180 Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley
Jalen Milroe QB 6-3 206 Katy, Texas/Tompkins
Robbie Ouzts TE 6-4 240 Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill
Damon Payne DL 6-4 297 Belleville, Mich./Belleville
Devonta Smith DB 6-0 185 Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle
Dallas Turner LB 6-4 245 Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
Kaine Williams DB 6-2 195 Marrero, La./John Ehret
PLAYER BIOS
ANQUIN BARNES
DL, 6-5, 299, Montgomery, Ala./Robert E. Lee
• Lengthy and explosive defensive tackle who stayed in-state with his commitment to the Tide
• A four-star recruit and the No. 25 defensive tackle nationally according to ESPN.com
• Rated as the No. 29 prospect at his position and 15th-ranked player in Alabama by 247Sports
• The No. 34 defensive tackle and No. 18 player in the state on the 247Composite
• Selected to the 2020 Alabama MaxPreps All-State team as a defensive lineman
• Also earned PrepStar All-Southeast Region honors in his final season at Lee
• Named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic roster as a senior
• Coached by Eric Hudson at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery
• Finished with 82 tackles across his final two seasons at Lee, including 11 for loss and six sacks
• A two-way player who also started along the offensive line where he recorded 14 pancake blocks as a senior in 2020
• Helped the Generals to an 8-5 record and an Alabama 7A state semifinal appearance in 2018
• Chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss and Tennessee
+++
KENDRICK BLACKSHIRE
LB, 6-2, 245, Duncanville, Texas/Duncanville
• Big-bodied inside linebacker with great mobility and instincts
• A unanimous four-star recruit by all major sites
• Rated as the No. 124 player on the Rivals250 list
• Also tabbed as Rivals’ No. 8 inside backer and the No. 19 player from Texas
• Listed as the No. 140 recruit on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team
• Also rated by PrepStar as the nation’s No. 8 inside linebacker
• The No. 144 player overall on the 247Composite and the eighth-rated inside linebacker by the same site
• Listed at No. 177 on the ESPN300 and the No. 4 inside linebacker, No. 36 player in the Midlands Region and the 29th overall player from Texas according to ESPN.com
• No. 222 overall and the nation’s 10th-rated inside linebacker by 247Sports
• Coached by Chris Hudler at Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas prior to his junior season
• Totaled 111 tackles, including nine for loss and one sack as a sophomore
• Selected as the Texas District 11-6A Co-Defensive Newcomer of the Year as a freshman in 2017
• Finished his prep career at Duncanville High School where he was coached by Reginald Samples
• Committed to the Crimson Tide over LSU and Texas A&M among his near 30 offers
+++
JAMES BROCKERMEYER
OL, 6-3, 280, Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
• Unanimous four-star recruit at center for the Crimson Tide
• The nation’s top-rated center by ESPN.com, PrepStar and on the 247Composite
• Sits at No. 96 on the ESPN300 and is the No. 19 player in the Midlands Region by ESPN.com
• PrepStar’s No. 102 recruit on the Top 150 Dream Team
• Listed as the No. 185 player nationally on the 247Composite
• The No. 3 center by 247Sports and the fourth-rated player at his position according to Rivals
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
• Attended All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was coached by Aaron Beck
• Twin brother of fellow 2021 recruit Tommy Brockermeyer
• Father, Blake, was a former All-America offensive tackle at Texas and spent nine years in the NFL
• Signed with Alabama over Big 12 powers Oklahoma and Texas along with Auburn, LSU and hometown SMU
+++
TOMMY BROCKERMEYER
OL, 6-7, 290, Fort Worth, Texas/All Saints Episcopal
• Elite offensive tackle prospect from the talent-rich state of Texas
• Unanimous five-star prospect and a top-three tackle by all major recruiting sites
• The No. 1 offensive tackle by ESPN.com where he also ranks as the No. 2 prospect on the ESPN300
• Texas’ top-rated player by ESPN.com, PrepStar, Rivals and the 247Composite
• PrepStar’s No. 4 prospect on the Top 150 Dream Team
• The nation’s No. 5 recruit and No. 2 offensive tackle on the 247Composite
• No. 8 on the Rivals250 list and the third-rated tackle by the site
• Also tabbed the 10th-rated five-star prospect as graded by Rivals
• The 10th-ranked player nationally on the Top247 list and No. 2 tackle according to 247Sports
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
• Attended All Saints Episcopal High School in Fort Worth, Texas, where he was coached by Aaron Beck
• Twin brother of fellow 2021 recruit James Brockermeyer
• Father, Blake, was a former All-America offensive tackle at Texas and spent nine years in the NFL
• Signed with the Crimson Tide over Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Notre Dame and Texas
+++
JACOREY BROOKS
WR, 6-3, 185, Miami, Fla./IMG Academy
• A natural pass-catcher who provides the Tide with size and speed at wideout
• A five-star receiver according to the 247Composite and PrepStar
• PrepStar’s No. 20 player on the Top 150 Dream Team and the second-rated wideout in the country according to the magazine
• Rated as the Composite’s No. 34 prospect nationally, the No. 2 wide receiver and the ninth-rated player from Florida
• The No. 34 player on the Rivals250 as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 wideout nationally by the site
• A four-star pass-catcher according to 247Sports who is listed as the No. 50 player on the Top247 list
• 247Sports lists him as the No. 4 wide receiver recruit in the country and the 10th-rated player from Florida
• The No. 50 player on the ESPN300 and No. 5 overall wide receiver nationally by ESPN.com
• Selected to the All-American Bowl roster
• Put together a huge 2019 season that saw him catch 99 passes for 1,281 yards and 18 touchdowns as he led Booker T. Washington to a state title
• Began his high school career being coached by Gerald Cox at Booker T. Washington High School in Miami
• Attended IMG Academy for his final prep season where he was coached by Bobby Acosta
• Signed with Alabama over Miami and Florida along with Auburn, Georgia and Tennessee among others
+++
KADARIUS CALLOWAY
ATH, 6-0, 210, Philadelphia, Miss./Philadelphia
• One of the top all-around athletes in the latest recruiting cycle who can play multiple positions
• Unanimous four-star prospect by all major recruiting sites
• The No. 98 player on the Rivals250 who is tabbed as the sixth-rated safety and No. 2 player from Mississippi by the site
• ESPN.com also lists him at safety as the site’s No. 15 player at his position the No. 280 player on the ESPN300
• Listed as an athlete by PrepStar, 247Sports and on the 247Composite
• The No. 5 athlete and No. 150 player nationally on the Composite
• PrepStar’s seventh-ranked athlete and the No. 149 player on the Top 150 Dream Team
• Listed as the No. 173 player on the Top247 list who is also the ninth-rated athlete and No. 2 recruit from Mississippi according to 247Sports
• Excelled on both sides of the ball in his final two prep seasons, recording 343 rushing yards and five touchdowns to go with 1,245 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 42 catches
• Added 67 tackles and nine pass breakups while posting 13 combined turnovers (11 interceptions, two fumble recoveries) across his junior and senior campaigns
• Named to the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic roster as a senior
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
• Coached by David Frey at Philadelphia High School in Mississippi
• Committed to the Crimson Tide over in-state Mississippi State and Ole Miss along with Louisville
+++
JOJO EARLE
WR, 5-9, 170, Aledo, Texas/Aledo
• Athletic wide receiver who earned four-star rankings across the board
• Listed No. 48 nationally, No. 5 wideout and No. 10 player from Texas by 247Composite
• The No. 77 player nationally and No. 11 wide receiver by 247Sports
• The No. 54 overall in the nation by Rivals.com and the No. 8 wideout by the site
• Rated the 11th-ranked player from the state of Texas on 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.com
• No. 70 on the ESPN300 and the No. 9 wide receiver nationally while No. 12 in the region
• Two-sport athlete in football and track and field (100 meters, 200 meters, long jump, relays)
• Helped Aledo to a 15-1 record and second consecutive Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2019
• Named the 2018 District 5-5A-II Newcomer of the Year as a sophomore
• Led Aledo to a 16-0 record and the Texas 5A D-II state championship in 2018
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
• Coached by Tim Buchanan at Aledo High School
• Caught 84 passes for 1,601 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior while rushing for 429 yards and 11 scores
• Added 65 catches for 1,090 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore while rushing for 266 yards and three Touchdowns
• Signed with Alabama over LSU
+++
TERRENCE ‘TJ’ FERGUSON JR.
OL, 6-4, 300, Fort Valley, Ga./Peach County
• One of the nation’s top offensive line prospects who adds to the Crimson Tide’s impressive crop in the latest recruiting cycle
• Ranked as a five-star offensive guard by PrepStar and a four-star recruit by all other major sites
• PrepStar lists him as the No. 43 player on the Top 150 Dream Team and the No. 7 guard in the country
• Ranked as the No. 54 recruit nationally, the No. 2 guard and No. 6 player from Georgia on the 247Composite
• The No. 58 player on the Rivals250 list and the No. 3 guard nationally according to Rivals
• ESPN.com’s No. 78 player on the ESPN300 and the site’s eighth-ranked offensive tackle
• Tabbed the No. 80 player on the Top247 list and 247Sports’ No. 4 offensive guard
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
• Coached by Chad Campbell at Peach County in Fort Valley, Ga.
• Named a Super 11 selection by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution following his senior season
• Helped PCHS to a Class AAA state runner-up finish in 2019
• Named a 2018 MaxPreps High School Sophomore All-American at tight end
• Chose Alabama over Arkansas, Florida State and Georgia
+++
MONKELL GOODWINE
DL, 6-4, 275, Upper Marlboro, Md./Rock Creek Christian Academy
• Defensive line prospect that can play inside or outside for the Tide
• Received a five-star ranking from PrepStar
• Unanimous four-star prospect by all other major recruiting outlets
• PrepStar’s top-rated recruit from Maryland and the No. 26 player on the magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team
• The top-rated player from Maryland and the No. 35 prospect nationally according to Rivals
• Rated as the No. 7 strongside defensive end the No. 89 player overall on the 247Composite
• No. 120 on the Top247 list and the ninth-rated strongside defensive end by 247Sports
• Ranked No. 174 on the ESPN300 and the No. 21 recruit from the East Region by ESPN.com
• Attended Rock Creek Christian Academy where he was coached by Andre Kates
• Racked up 48 tackles and four sacks in five games of action as a senior
• Totaled 68 tackles, including seven sacks, and added 16 quarterback hurries to go with three forced fumbles in 2019
• Chose Alabama over in-state Maryland along with Arizona State, Clemson, Kentucky and Texas A&M
+++
AGIYE HALL
WR, 6-3, 190, Valrico, Fla./Bloomingdale
• One of the most coveted wide receiver prospects in the country
• A consensus four-star recruit by all major outlets
• Ranks as the No. 56 overall player nationally on the 247Composite, the No. 7 wide receiver and the No. 11 player in Florida
• The No. 90 player on the Top247 list in addition to being tabbed as the site’s No. 12 wideout and No. 14 player from Florida
• Rivals.com ranks him 69th nationally, the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 16 player from the state
• Listed at No. 55 on ESPN300, No. 6 at his position, No. 24 player in the Southeast Region and the No. 11 player from Florida
• The No. 13 overall player on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game
• Played for head coach Jake Coulson at Bloomingdale High School
• Chose Alabama over his 40-plus offers, including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Miami and Oregon
+++
IAN JACKSON
LB, 6-2, 225, Prattville, Ala./Prattville
• An in-state outside linebacker who travels down the road from Prattville to Tuscaloosa
• Consensus four-star prospect and one of the top outside linebackers from Alabama
• Listed at No. 216 on the Top247 and ranked as 247Sports’ No. 14 player at his position
• Rated the No. 14 outside linebacker in the country, No. 234 nationally and No. 7 in the state on the 247Composite
• The eighth-rated player from Alabama by 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN.com
• Tabbed No. 269 on ESPN300, No. 28 by his position and the No. 112 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN
• Named Alabama Sports Writers Association 7A All-State Second Team and Montgomery Advertiser All-Metro Team after the 2019 season
• Attended Prattville where he was coached by Caleb Ross
• Chose Alabama over Auburn, Miami and Tennessee
+++
KHYREE JACKSON
DB, 6-3, 197, Clinton, Md./Wise/East Mississippi C.C.
• One of the nation’s top junior college prospects on defense
• The Maryland native is a four-star prospect by 247Sports and ESPN.com
• Rated as the No. 6 junior college prospect and No. 2 JUCO cornerback on the 247Composite JUCO list
• The No. 3 player nationally by 247Sports, the No. 1 cornerback and the second-best prospect from Maryland
• Holds the No. 1 spot in the ESPN JC50 and deemed the No. 1 junior college corner
• Played cornerback at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College and finished the 2019 season with 25 tackles and three interceptions
• Coached by Kale Pick at Fort Scott C.C.
• Chose Alabama over Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee
+++
TIM KEENAN III
DL, 6-2, 330, Birmingham, Ala./Ramsay
• A talented defensive tackle in the latest recruiting cycle
• Four-star prospect by Rivals.com and ESPN.com
• 247Sports checks him in as the No. 36 tackle and the No. 20 player in Alabama
• No. 18 defensive tackle nationally by Rivals and also ranked as the No. 9 player in the state
• Listed as ESPN’s No. 44 defensive tackle, the No. 136 player in the Southeast Region and the 11th-ranked player in Alabama
• Member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team
• Played for Rueben Nelson at Ramsay
• Led Ramsay to a 10-3 record and an Alabama 5A state quarterfinal appearance as a junior
• Chose Alabama over Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and Texas A&M
+++
KEANU KOHT
DE, 6-4, 215, Vero Beach, Fla./Vero Beach
• An elite defensive end who hails from Vero Beach, Fla.
• Rated as a four-star recruit on the 247Composite and also by 247Sports and ESPN.com
• No. 64 nationally by 247Sports, No. 5 at defensive end and the No. 11 player from Florida
• The 247Composite has him at No. 197 nationally, the No. 12 defensive end and the No. 30 player from Florida
• Listed as the No. 22 defensive end by Rivals and the No. 30 end in the country according to ESPN
• ESPN.com ranks him at No. 273 on ESPN300, No. 114 in the Southeast Region and the No. 42 player from Florida
• Brother Lars Koht was a defensive lineman who played at FIU and spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos
• Coached by Lenny Jankowski at Vero Beach
• Signed with the Crimson Tide over LSU
+++
JC LATHAM
OL, 6-6, 305, Oak Creek, Wis./IMG Academy
• The nation’s top-ranked offensive lineman by all major outlets and the highest-ranked commit in the SEC
• Unanimous five-star prospect by all major recruiting sites
• The nation’s No. 2 prospect overall and the No. 1 offensive lineman on the 247Composite
• The No. 4 player nationally, No. 1 offensive tackle and No. 2 player in Florida
• Rivals rates him as the No. 2 player nationally while ESPN listed him fifth in the publication’s ESPN300 list and the No. 1 player in the Southeast Region
• Selected to PrepStar’s Top 150 Dream Team and was rated as the top offensive lineman and the nation’s second-best player by the magazine
• Selected to play in the Under Armour All-America Game
• Coached by Bobby Acosta at IMG Academy
• Started at left tackle for an IMG Academy program that finished the 2020 season ranked No. 1 in the MaxPreps Xcellent Top 25 polls
• Led IMG Academy to an 9-1 record as a junior
• Helped Catholic Memorial to a 13-1 record and the Wisconsin Division 3 state championship as a sophomore in 2018
• Chose Alabama over nearly every major program including LSU, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Wisconsin
+++
DEONTAE LAWSON
LB, 6-3, 225, Mobile, Ala./Mobile Christian
• A unanimous four-star linebacker who travels to Tuscaloosa from Mobile
• The No. 45 player nationally by 247Sports while the 247Composite lists him as the No. 55 recruit in the nation and the third-rated player in Alabama
• Holds the No. 3 inside linebacker spot by 247Sports, Rivals and on the 247Composite
• Ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Alabama by 247Sports and Rivals
• The No. 118 player on the ESPN300 and the No. 14 outside linebacker while ranking as the No. 51 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN.com
• Selected to the All-American Bowl roster
• Led Mobile Christian to the Class 3A title game as a junior
• Earned Class 3A Lineman of the Year for 2019 by the Alabama Sports Writers Association
• Finished his junior season with 101 solo tackles and 33 assists
• First team all-state selection as a junior, one year after being tabbed as a second-teamer in 2018
• Coached by Ronnie Cottrell at Mobile Christian
• Chose Alabama over Georgia Tech and Texas A&M
+++
CHRISTIAN LEARY
WR, 5-10, 190, Orlando, Fla./Edgewater
• A consensus four-star prospect at wide receiver
• The nation’s No. 68 overall player on the 247Composite, the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 12 player from the talent-rich state of Florida
• The No. 191 player nationally by 247Sports along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 15 wideout and No. 16 overall recruit from his state
• Rivals.com ranks him 53rd nationally, the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 13 player in Florida
• A four-star recruit and the No. 75 player on the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com
• The No. 6 athlete and No. 34 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game
• Coached by Cameron Duke at Edgewater
• Accounted for 1,586 all-purpose yards in 2019
• Ran the ball 56 times for 520 yards with eight touchdowns and completed 46 passes for 1,036 yards and eight more touchdowns in 2019
• Elite track athlete who won districts as a junior in the 100-meter dash with a 10.80 before running a 10.50 as a senior
• Signed with the Crimson Tide over Arizona State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma
+++
GA’QUINCY ‘KOOL-AID’ McKINSTRY
DB, 6-1, 180, Pinson, Ala./Pinson Valley
• Widely considered the top cornerback in the 2021 signing class
• A five-star on the 247Composite
• Ranks as the nation’s No. 23 overall player on the 247Composite, the No. 1 corner and the top player in Alabama
• The No. 18 player nationally in the Top247 by 247Sports and the site’s top-ranked cornerback
• Rivals.com ranks him 46th nationally, as the No. 2 cornerback and as the No. 1 recruit in Alabama
• A four-star recruit and No. 38 in the ESPN300 according to ESPN.com
• The No. 4 athlete, No. 2 player in Alabama and No. 17 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN
• No. 13 on the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team and the publication’s No. 1 cornerback and top player in his state
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
• Earned Alabama all-state honors from Max Preps
• Played for head coach Sam Shade at Pinson Valley High School
• A playmaker on both sides of the football, leading the Indians to the Alabama 6A State Championship in 2020 and three titles in the last four years
• Chose Alabama over Auburn and LSU
+++
JALEN MILROE
QB, 6-3, 206, Katy, Texas/Tompkins
• One of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the nation and a consensus four-star prospect
• Ranked 78th nationally on the 247Composite where he is the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback and the No. 13 player in the state of Texas
• No. 75 in the Rivals100, the third-ranked dual-threat quarterback and 14th-ranked player from Texas
• 104th nationally in the Top247 with the site ranking him as the No. 15 player in Texas and No. 6 dual-threat quarterback
• ESPN.com lists him at No. 110 on the ESPN300 and the No. 16 pocket passer
• The No. 22 player in the Midlands Region by ESPN.com and the No. 20 player from Texas
• Member of the PrepStar Top 150 Dream Team (No. 85) and is tabbed the No. 4 dual-threat quarterback along the No. 12 player in the state of Texas by the magazine
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game roster
• Played for head coach Todd McVey at Tompkins High School in Katy, Texas
• Led his team to a 9-0 record in 2020 with 1,136 passing yards and 13 touchdowns while rushing for 259 yards and four scores
• As a junior in 2019, he passed for 2,689 yards and 29 touchdowns while rushing for 300 yards and seven scores
• Chose Alabama over in-state Texas and Texas A&M along with Arizona, Florida and Oregon
+++
ROBBIE OUZTS
TE, 6-4, 240, Rock Hill, S.C./Rock Hill
• A coveted tight end prospect out of Rock Hill, S.C.
• Consensus top-eight player in the state of South Carolina by all major sites
• ESPN.com ranks him as the No. 11 tight end (Y) nationally and the 203rd prospect in the Southeast Region
• Also tabbed the No. 5 player regardless of position in South Carolina by ESPN
• Listed as a consensus three-star prospect by all outlets
• Ranked as the No. 29 tight end nationally on the 247Composite and the No. 7 player in the state of South Carolina
• The 34th-ranked tight end in the Top247 and the No. 7 player in the state
• Rivals.com lists him as the No. 8 player in South Carolina
• Ranked as the No. 19 tight end by PrepStar Magazine and the No. 4 player in South Carolina
• Played for head coach David Pittman at Rock Hill High School
• Had 11 catches for 154 yards in 2020 after recording 32 receptions for 465 yards as a junior in 2019
• Chose Alabama over Arkansas, Ole Miss, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia Tech
+++
DAMON PAYNE
DL, 6-4, 297, Belleville, Mich./Belleville
• One of the top defensive tackles in the class of 2021
• A composite five-star prospect by 247Sports
• Ranked 19th nationally on the 247Composite, the No. 3 defensive tackle nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of Michigan
• ESPN.com lists him 24th on the ESPN300, the third-ranked defensive tackle, No. 2 player in the Midwest and the top player from Michigan
• No. 34 in the Top247 rankings along with being tabbed as the site’s No. 3 defensive tackle and No. 2 player in Michigan
• Rivals.com ranks him 37th in the Rivals100, as the No. 2 defensive tackle nationally and as the top player in Michigan
• Ranked 17th in PrepStar Magazine’s Top 150 Dream Team while listing him as the No. 1 defensive tackle and top player in the state
• Selected to the Under Armour All-America Game
• Coached by Jermain Crowell at Belleville (Mich.) High School
• Signed with Alabama over Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State and Southern Cal among many others
+++
DEVONTA SMITH
DB, 6-0, 185, Cincinnati, Ohio/La Salle
• A coveted cornerback out of Ohio that the Crimson Tide flipped from Ohio State
• A four-star prospect on the 247Composite and the No. 314 overall player
• Ranked 149th in the Top247, the No. 12 cornerback nationally and the No. 6 player from the state of Ohio
• Rivals.com ranks Smith as the No. 37 cornerback and No. 13 player in Ohio
• ESPN.com lists him as the No. 40 cornerback, No. 65 player in the Midwest and the No. 17 player in Ohio
• Four-star prospect by PrepStar and a member of the magazine’s Top 350 All-America list at No. 290
• PrepStar’s No. 18 cornerback and the No. 9 player in Ohio
• Earned first team Division II All-Ohio football honors by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association as a defensive back
• Played for head coach Pat McLaughlin at La Salle High School in Cincinnati, Ohio
• Recorded 63 tackles with two interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble in 2020 after notching 72 stops with five interceptions in 2019
• Chose Alabama over Ohio State
+++
DALLAS TURNER
DL, 6-4, 245, Fort Lauderdale, Fla./St. Thomas Aquinas
• A consensus five-star prospect that quickly rose up the industry’s recruiting rankings and is a prized outside linebacker for the Tide
• No. 8 on the 247Composite, the No. 1 weakside defensive end and No. 2 player in Florida
• Ranked 14th in the Top247 along with being named the site’s No. 1 weakside defensive end and the No. 2 player in the state of Florida
• ESPN.com’s No. 3 outside linebacker in the country
• Also listed as the No. 6 player in the Southeast Region and No. 4 player in Florida by ESPN
• Tabbed as the top-rated outside linebacker in the nation, the No. 18 player on the Rivals100 list and the No. 3 player in the state
• Selected to the All-American Bowl and the Under Armour All-America Game rosters
• Played for head coach Roger Harriott at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
• Helped Aquinas to back-to-back Florida 7A State Championships and the High School National Championship in 2019
• Finished with 36 total tackles as a senior, including 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks (-73 yards) while breaking up two passes
• Chose Alabama over nearly every major program including Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State and Oregon
+++
KAINE WILLIAMS
DB, 6-2, 195, Marrero, La./John Ehret
• Talented safety prospect out of Louisiana
• Consensus four-star prospect on the 247Composite
• Ranked 170th nationally on the 247Composite along with being listed as the No. 10 safety and the seventh-ranked player in Louisiana
• No. 170 in the Rivals250, the No. 7 player in Louisiana and the No. 11 safety nationally
• No. 168 on the ESPN300 and the outlet’s No. 6 safety
• Ranked as the No. 74 player in the Southeast Region by ESPN.com and the No. 6 player in the state of Louisiana
• Listed as the No. 21 safety by 247Spots and the No. 10 player in Louisiana
• Played for head coach Corey Lambert at John Ehret High School in Marrero, La.
• Recorded 52 tackles with 10 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries
• Recorded 13 interceptions and forced seven fumbles in four years at John Ehret
• Chose Alabama over Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Tennessee and Texas A&M
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!