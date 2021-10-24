Alabama football smokes Tennessee for 15th straight win in series

TUSCALOOSA -- Another Tennessee coach, another Alabama victory.

First-year Volunteers coach Josh Heupel sure made things interesting in his first game against the Crimson Tide, but the final result was the same as it has been throughout Nick Saban's time coaching Alabama football.

No. 4 Alabama defeated Tennessee 52-24 on Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Crimson Tide (7-1, 4-1 SEC) extends its winning streak over the Volunteers (4-4, 2-3) to 15 games.

Here are our observations and takeaways:

Bryce Young can run

For all those who wanted to see a Bryce Young rushing touchdown, that wish was finally granted Saturday. Twice.

He rolled out right in the second quarter to tie the game at 14-14 with 9:27 left in the second quarter. It was his first rushing touchdown of the season.

Young also showed how shifty he can be later in the second quarter when he juked a defender out of his shoes on the drive that gave Alabama a 21-14 lead with 5:18 left in the second quarter.

Young doubled up with another touchdown on third down in the fourth quarter to put Alabama up two scores.