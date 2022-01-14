Alabama football: Wide receiver Metchie leaving; Defensive players Dale, Hellams staying

On a day packed with Alabama roster news, perhaps the biggest headline came late Friday afternoon.

Receiver John Metchie will enter the NFL Draft after hiring an agent, the William Morris Agency announced just before 4 p.m. CT. ESPN reported earlier Friday he was intending to forgo his fourth season for the professional ranks.

He joins Jameson Williams and Slade Bolden in the draft process meaning Alabama will be without its top three wide receivers from the 2021 season. All told, the Crimson Tide is losing 73 percent of its receptions, 74 percent of its receiving yardage and 66 percent of its receiving touchdowns.

Metchie had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns before tearing his ACL in the second quarter of the SEC title game win over Georgia. He first made his presence known as a sophomore catching 55 passes for 916 yards in Alabama’s national title-winning season.