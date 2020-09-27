Alabama freshman linebacker Will Anderson Jr. performs well in debut (copy)

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It was an unavoidable reality that freshmen would be in the picture at Alabama’s outside linebacker position: there was little to no rotation behind the two starters, who have since been drafted.

Early in preseason practice, UA coach Nick Saban envisioned two of Alabama’s four freshmen at the position contributing to depth. With every passing practice, Will Anderson Jr. proved to be more than a depth piece.

Anderson far exceeded preseason expectations for playing time in Alabama’s season opener against Missouri, getting the start and playing all of UA’s defensive snaps in the first quarter. He contributed three tackles in UA’s 38-19 win.

“Will is a great player,” Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses said. “He’s my locker mate. I talk to him all the time, give him great advice. He’s really explosive, really fast, really quick. I really see him being a big factor in our defense down the road. I feel like he just needs to keep on developing.”

Anderson is already developing in the ways Moses and UA want to see. He wouldn’t have earned the every-down role if he hadn’t.