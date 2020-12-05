Alabama gains revenge against LSU

Yet, Alabma mauled LSU on the ground, clearing the way for three Najee Harris rushing touchdowns and nearly 150 yards in the first three quarters. It also gave Mac Jones more than enough time to pick LSU apart, often taking his time in the pocket to do so.

This offensive line — made up of Alex Leatherwood, Deonte Brown, Landon Dickerson, Emil Ekiyor Jr. and Evan Neal — will have to wait until the College Football Playoff to find an equal, if it is able to find one there.

DeVonta Smith cannot be contained

DeVonta Smith is no stranger to 200-yard receiving games. He now has four of them, the most in the history of Alabama football.

Saturday’s exhibition of excellence was different. He reached the 200-yard threshold in the first half.

Smith exited with eight catches for 231 yards and three touchdowns, but only after he continued to drive home his case as the best wide receiver in the nation. The production may have been more impressive against a more capable opponent — LSU entered the game last in the SEC in yards per pass attempt allowed — but it was enough to garner attention.

It is certainly too little and too late, but nationally, months of Heisman Trophy chatter surrounding Mac Jones is beginning to transition to Smith.