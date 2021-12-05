Alabama gets afternoon CFP kickoff against Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl

ATLANTA — Alabama football has reached the College Football Playoff for the seventh time in the CFP's eight years, the committee announced Sunday.

The Crimson Tide received the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Cincinnati in a CFP semifinal played at the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

"Things aren't going to get easier," Nick Saban said on ESPN. "They're going to get much more difficult. I don't think we have ever played in a playoff game that we didn't play a really, really good team. We certainly think Cincinnati belongs in the playoffs. They're a really good team."

This marks the fifth time Alabama has received the No. 1 seed in the playoff and the second consecutive season. The Crimson Tide was the No. 1 seed when it went undefeated and won the national championship in 2020. That was the only time it has won a national championship as the No. 1 seed.

The Crimson Tide (12-1) is fresh off a dominant 41-24 victory over Georgia on Saturday in the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta. The Bulldogs receive the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Michigan.

