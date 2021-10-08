Alabama going into hostile environment at Texas A&M

Entering the 2021 season, the Texas A&M game looked like it might be the premier matchup on the schedule for Alabama football.

The Aggies received the No. 4 ranking in the final AP poll of 2020. Then, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher put the matchup on the forefront of many offseason discussions when he said at a booster meeting that the Aggies would beat Nick Saban’s you-know-what while Saban is still coaching Alabama.

Maybe that happens at some point, but the chances of this Aggies team being the one to pull off the upset seem unlikely at this point.

After back-to-back losses to Arkansas and Mississippi State, Texas A&M (3-2) is no longer ranked.

Nonetheless, Alabama can’t look past the game. A hostile crowd will likely be waiting in College Station on Saturday, and the Aggies still have talent on their roster. They just haven’t been able to put it together the past few weeks.

“We know them coming off two straight losses, they are going to be hungry, ready to play a really good team in us and want to get back on track,” Alabama lineman Chris Owens said.

Here are a few things to know about Texas A&M heading into its game against No. 1 Alabama (5-0) on CBS at 7 p.m. CT Saturday at Kyle Field.