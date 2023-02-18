The worst luck in America? The next team that has to play Alabama after the nation’s best team does not play like it.

Georgia was the latest victim Saturday, taking the full wrath of the top-ranked Tide three days after Alabama lost its first SEC game of the season in Knoxville.

Angry Alabama scored on 14 of its first 15 possessions and took a 20-point lead less than seven minutes into the dinnertime sellout, the third-to-last home game of the season. The advantage swelled past 30 and then 40 points, and twice hit 50 before Alabama eventually won, 108-59.

Coleman Coliseum again played the part of a rage room for Alabama, which steamrolled Vanderbilt by 57 points last month after losing to Oklahoma, then pounded Florida two weeks later by 26 after a subpar road win over LSU.

Saturday’s win was Alabama’s 11th of the season by 20 points or more, with four coming by 30 points or greater. The 49-point margin of victory is tied for the third-largest in school history for an SEC game with an 98-49 win over Mississippi State in 2005. Only January’s 57-point win over Vanderbilt and a 1947 win over Ole Miss by 53 points were more lopsided.

Alabama’s 108 points were a season high and the program’s most since it scored 115 in a February 2021 win over Georgia, which set a school record for an SEC game.

Alabama improved to 23-4, matching its program-best start from the 1975-76 and 1976-77 seasons. Its SEC record grew to 13-1, bested only by the school’s undefeated 14-0 conference mark in 1955-56.

But Alabama still must hold off Texas A&M for an SEC regular-season title. The Aggies led Missouri late in the second half Saturday with a chance to stay a game behind Alabama at 12-2. Texas A&M hosts Alabama in the regular-season finale March 4.

Alabama heads Wednesday to South Carolina, which improved to 3-11 in the SEC with a win Saturday over LSU.