Alabama has dominated Tennessee over past 13 seasons

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tennessee is not getting that same play from its 2020 defensive front. Taylor is a Seattle Seahawk and on Sunday Pruitt fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. The Volunteers are tied for first in the SEC (with Alabama) with 24 tackles for loss, but only 2 1/2 of those 24 are attributed to defensive linemen.

Pruitt said he would coach the defensive line for the rest of the season.

On the offensive side in 2019, Tennessee won the battle on third down. The Volunteers converted twice on the way to a field goal early in the third quarter, then three more times on the 14-play, 66-yard drive that nearly brought the game within one possession. Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano completed a 13-yard pass on third-and-4, an 8-yard pass on third-and-5 and threw into a pass interference penalty on third-and-10.

A year later, Guarantano may have lost his starting job. Two interceptions and a lost fumble in Tennessee’s loss to Kentucky gives him six turnovers in the last two games. His backup, J.T. Shrout, threw an interception in his only pass attempt.

On third down specifically, the Volunteers are converting just 26.42% of the time, 13th in the SEC and 69th of 77 FBS teams with at least one game played.