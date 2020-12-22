Alabama has finalist in eight of nine major college football awards

The list of finalists announced Tuesday for most of the major college football awards had a distinct Alabama flavor run through them.
The Crimson Tide, the No. 1 team in the country, had an athlete as one of three finalists in eight of the nine postseason awards. The Tide also had an assistant coach among the five finalists for the Broyles Award given to the top assistant coach.
Crimson Tide finalists include Patrick Surtain, who is up for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the defensive player of the year and Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back.
Other Alabama finalists are DeVonta Smith (Biletnikoff Award, top receiver), Will Reichard (Lou Groza Award, best kicker), Mac Jones (Davy O’Brien National Quarterback Award), Alex Leatherwood (Outland Trophy, interior lineman), Najee Harris (Doak Walker Award, top running back) and Landon Dickerson (Rimington Award, top center).
Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is among the finalists for the Broyles top assistant coach award.
Only the Ray Guy Award for the best punter didn’t include an Alabama player among the top three.
Most of the winners will be announced at the College Football Awards Show on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. central time. The show will be televised by ESPN.
Below is a list of the finalists for each category.
Chuck Bednarik Award (defensive player of the year)
-- Zaven Collins, Tulsa
-- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame
-- Patrick Surtain, Alabama
Biletnikoff Award (receiver)
-- Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
-- Kyle Pitts, Florida
-- DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Lou Groza Award (best kicker)
-- Jose Borregales, Miami
-- Jake Oldroyd, BYU
-- Will Reichard, Alabama
Ray Guy Award (best punter)
-- Jake Camarda, Georgia
-- Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
-- Lou Hedley, Miami
Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award
-- Mac Jones, Alabama
-- Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
-- Kyle Trask, Florida
Outland Trophy (interior lineman)
-- Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame
-- Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
-- Daviyon Nixon, Iowa
Jim Thorpe Award (defensive back)
-- Richie Grant, UCF
-- Trevon Moehrig, TCU
-- Patrick Surtain, Alabama
Doak Walker Award (running back)
-- Travis Etienne, Clemson
-- Breece Hall, Iowa State
-- Najee Harris, Alabama
Other postseason awards announced Tuesday …
Rimington Trophy (center)
-- Landon Dickerson, Alabama
-- Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
-- Josh Myers, Ohio State
Broyles Award (top assistant coach)
-- Marcus Freeman, Cincinnati
-- Jeff Grimes, BYU
-- Mike Hankwitz, Northwestern
-- Steve Sarkisian, Alabama
-- Kane Wommack, Indiana