Alabama has finalist in eight of nine major college football awards

The list of finalists announced Tuesday for most of the major college football awards had a distinct Alabama flavor run through them.

The Crimson Tide, the No. 1 team in the country, had an athlete as one of three finalists in eight of the nine postseason awards. The Tide also had an assistant coach among the five finalists for the Broyles Award given to the top assistant coach.

Crimson Tide finalists include Patrick Surtain, who is up for the Chuck Bednarik Award as the defensive player of the year and Jim Thorpe Award for the best defensive back.

Other Alabama finalists are DeVonta Smith (Biletnikoff Award, top receiver), Will Reichard (Lou Groza Award, best kicker), Mac Jones (Davy O’Brien National Quarterback Award), Alex Leatherwood (Outland Trophy, interior lineman), Najee Harris (Doak Walker Award, top running back) and Landon Dickerson (Rimington Award, top center).

Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is among the finalists for the Broyles top assistant coach award.

Only the Ray Guy Award for the best punter didn’t include an Alabama player among the top three.

Most of the winners will be announced at the College Football Awards Show on Jan. 7 at 6 p.m. central time. The show will be televised by ESPN.