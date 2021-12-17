Alabama head coach Nate Oats likes Tide’s response in practice after loss

Guard Jahvon Quinerly had the highest explosiveness numbers for an individual in those seven years.

“Taking practice seriously these next couple of days was Step 1 in that process,” Quinerly said. “But definitely holding guys accountable and making sure we use that Memphis game as a lesson and we bring it these next couple of days.”

Jacksonville State is the perfect kind of opponent to face coming off a game like Memphis, Oats said, given the high intensity they’ve seen from the Gamecocks. They beat Alabama in a closed scrimmage a year before Oats arrived before the Tide won the 2020-21 opener, 81-57 over JSU.

The Gamecocks have been streaky all season, winning two straight games before dropping the next two almost from the outset. They beat LaGrange College 110-80 on Monday before taking down FIU 66-59 on Wednesday leading into the trip to Coleman Coliseum.

Oats explained how lacking effort in practice trickles down into the games.