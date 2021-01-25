Alabama hires former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone as O-line coach

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama is once again pulling from the NFL ranks to fill a vacancy on its offensive staff.

Doug Marrone, most recently the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is returning to the college ranks to become Alabama's offensive line coach, as officially announced by the school Monday.

It is Marrone's first college job since his time as Syracuse's head coach from 2009-2012; he since had two years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and four leading the Jaguars.

“We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff,” UA coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line.

"He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I’m excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential.”