Alabama hires former Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone as O-line coach

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama is once again pulling from the NFL ranks to fill a vacancy on its offensive staff.
Doug Marrone, most recently the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is returning to the college ranks to become Alabama's offensive line coach, as officially announced by the school Monday.
It is Marrone's first college job since his time as Syracuse's head coach from 2009-2012; he since had two years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and four leading the Jaguars.
“We are extremely fortunate to be able to add Doug Marrone to our staff,” UA coach Nick Saban said in a statement. “He knows our new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien well and will do a fantastic job with our offensive line.
"He has extensive experience as not only an offensive line coach, but also as a head coach at Syracuse and in the NFL with Buffalo and Jacksonville. Doug has an excellent track record for recruiting and developing players. I’m excited about his ability to help our players reach their full potential.”
Marrone last coached in the SEC in 2000 and 2001, when he was Georgia's offensive line coach and Tennessee's offensive line and tight ends coach, respectively. With the exception of the 2009 through 2012 seasons at Syracuse, Marrone has spent every season since 2001 in the NFL.
“I have always admired the programs Coach Saban has built, and I am excited to have the opportunity to join his staff here at Alabama,” Marrone said.
“Coach’s program is the model of consistency, and I am looking forward to helping continue that tradition of success with an exceptional group of players and coaches.”
Marrone is joining former NFL head coach Bill O'Brien on UA's new offensive staff, reportedly taking over as offensive coordinator. UA still has offensive vacancies at running backs coach and tight ends coach/special teams coordinator.