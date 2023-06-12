A day after its season ended, the Alabama baseball team has its next head coach lined up.

Maryland head coach Rob Vaughn is the pick, the school announced officially Monday afternoon. He will formally be introduced in a Tuesday news conference in Tuscaloosa.

Interim coach Jason Jackson will remain with the program as the associate head coach and pitching coach.

Vaughn comes to Alabama after winning consecutive Big Ten titles at Maryland where he spent the last 10 years as an assistant and then head coach. He compiled a 183-117 over six seasons in the top job including a 120-53 mark the last three seasons.

“I talked to a number of people throughout this process and was so impressed with Rob from the start,” Alabama athletics director Greg Byrne said in a news release. “He is one of the young, bright talents in college baseball and has done an excellent job leading Maryland’s program. The success on the field speaks for itself, but even more impactful were the conversations with those who have played for Rob.”

The Terps won the Big Ten tournament title this season and hosted an NCAA regional a year before that.

A 2009 graduate from Kansas State, Vaughn played catcher for three seasons in the White Sox farm system before beginning his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at his alma mater. He went to Maryland a year later before being named head coach after the 2017 season.

Vaughn arrives at an Alabama program that loses a veteran core from a team that finished 43-21 after a super regional loss at No. 1 Wake Forest. The 22-5 loss Sunday capped a wild final month-plus of the season that saw head coach Brad Bohannon fired May 4 amid an investigation into improper gambling practices.

Jackson guided the program through those troubled waters and into position to host its first NCAA regional in 17 years. He expressed his interest in retaining the head coaching job after Sunday’s loss at Wake Forest.

“I could not be prouder of the job Coach Jackson did in serving as our interim head coach for the final six weeks of the season,” Byrne said. “He was incredible at managing a tough situation and ultimately leading this team somewhere it had not been in quite some time.

"He has great relationships with our team, the department, our fans and beyond, and we are thrilled to keep JJ here in Tuscaloosa and elevate him to associate head coach.”