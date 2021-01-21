Alabama hires O'Brien as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

All three finished in the top five in the Heisman voting.

“I have an incredible amount of admiration for the rich football tradition at this university and the success coach Saban has had during his time in Tuscaloosa," O'Brien said. "I’m looking forward to the opportunity to work with some of the best football players in the country, while helping to continue the success this program has enjoyed for many years.”

O'Brien is the latest former head coach to join Saban's staff as offensive coordinator after Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin. Both ultimately went on to earn another chance as a Power 5 head coach, with Kiffin heading to Florida Atlantic before getting hired at Mississippi.

O'Brien, who also served as offensive coordinator for the Nittany Lions, won national coach of the year honors after going 8-4 in 2012. It was the most wins by a first-year coach in the program’s previous 125 seasons.

Like Saban, O'Brien is a former protege of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick. He spent five years on Belichick's staff, calling offensive plays for three seasons and serving as the offensive coordinator in 2011, coaching quarterback Tom Brady during his 2010 MVP season.