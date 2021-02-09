Alabama holds off South Carolina for road victory

COLUMBIA, S.C. — John Petty Jr. wasn't going to let another one slip away for Alabama.

The 11th-ranked Crimson Tide were coming off their first Southeastern Conference loss of the season last Saturday and were locked in a tight game with pesky, determined South Carolina.

Behind Petty's 20 points and three 3-pointers, they came through, bouncing back from their loss to No. 10 Missouri with an 81-78 victory over the Gamecocks on Tuesday night.

“I was going to do whatever it took to get a win,” Petty said.

It took about every point he could score as the Gamecocks (5-8, 3-6 SEC) rallied from 78-70 down in the final four minutes to cut it to 79-78 with 2 seconds left.

But James Rojas preserved the win with two foul shots to keep Alabama's best league season in more than six decades going. The Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1) won their sixth straight over the Gamecocks.

“We've got a special thing going this year and we're real motivated,” Petty said.

With South Carolina trailing 79-76, coach Frank Martin said he drew up a play with three options for a tying 3-pointer. Instead, Jermaine Couisnard connected with Justin Minaya for an uncontested layup.