Alabama holds off Vanderbilt for road win

For a while in the first half, road woes appeared to return yet again for Alabama.

Defensive effort was not the culprit as much as turnovers. Time and time again, the Crimson Tide couldn’t hold onto the ball. And when it did, shots didn’t fall all that often.

Before Alabama could finish writing an all-too-familiar script of falling short on the road, the Crimson Tide flipped it.

The No. 25 Crimson Tide battled back in the second half then fought off a Vanderbilt free-throw rally to defeat Vanderbilt 74-72 on Tuesday in Nashville. Vanderbilt’s Jordan Wright missed a potential game-tying layup in the final seconds as Darius Miles defended.

Here are the observations and takeaways from the matchup between Alabama (18-10, 8-7 SEC) and Vanderbilt (14-13, 6-9):

Jahvon Quinerly fuels second-half comebackQuinerly didn’t get the start against Vanderbilt, but he gave Alabama life in the second half.

Much like Alabama as a whole, Quinerly didn’t do all that much in the first half. He had only two points in 11 minutes in the first half.

In the second half, Quinerly broke out.