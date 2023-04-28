Alabama provided the No. 1 selection in an NFL Draft for the first time since 1948, and Crimson Tide players accounted for three of the first 12 choices in the first round of the 88th draft on Thursday night.

In Kansas City, Missouri, the Carolina Panthers made Alabama quarterback Bryce Young the first Alabama player to lead off a draft since the Washington Redskins took Tide quarterback Harry Gilmer at No. 1 in 1948.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. went to the Houston Texans, as many mock-drafters had forecasted, but in a different way than most foresaw.

The Texans used the No. 2 pick on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, then traded with the Arizona Cardinals to obtain the No. 3 choice to add Anderson. Anderson joins another All-American linebacker from Alabama in Houston – the head coach, DeMeco Ryans. Houston also has former Tide standout Christian Harris at linebacker after drafting him last year.

The Alabama pair in the top three marked the second time that the first offensive player picked and the first defensive player picked in a draft have come from the same school. In 1967, Michigan State defensive lineman Bubba Smith went No. 1 and running back Clint Jones went No. 2.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs provided one of the first-round surprises when the Detroit Lions grabbed him at No. 12. Former Crimson Tide ball-carriers Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry finished one-two in the NFL in rushing yards for the 2022 season, but the only Alabama running backs chosen sooner in the common-draft era than Gibbs are Trent Richardson at No. 3 by the Cleveland Browns in 2012 and Wilbur Jackson at No. 9 by the San Francisco 49ers in 1974.

Alabama provided one-third of the SEC’s first-round picks. The SEC has had more players selected than any other conference in each of the past 16 drafts. But after the first round this year, the league is tied with the Big Ten with nine picks.

The other SEC players chosen in the first round were:

· Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson: No. 4, Indianapolis Colts

· Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter: No. 9, Philadelphia Eagles

· Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright: No. 10, Chicago Bears

· Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones: No. 14, Pittsburgh Steelers

· Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes: No. 16, Washington Commanders

· Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith: No. 30, Philadelphia Eagles

The NFL Draft resumed at 6 p.m. CDT Friday with the second round. NFL teams will make 32 second-round picks then select 39 more players in the third round. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh rounds will be held on Saturday. The picking starts at 11 a.m.

Young selected by Panthers

After Alabama quarterback Bryce Young measured a shade over 5-foot-10 at the NFL Scouting Combine, it send up a red flag. That’s a little short for an NFL quarterback, especially one associated with Frank Reich, the coach of the Carolina Panthers.

During Reich’s 12 seasons as an NFL quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and head coach, the leading passers on his teams have been Peyton Manning, Phillip Rivers, Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Matt Ryan. The shortest of those quarterbacks stood 6-foot-4.

“There wasn’t much convincing,” Reich said. “You just watch the tape. There was a lot said about the size. At the end of the day, there’s a lot of factors that go into it. But we’re coaches, we’re scouts, we watched the tape. And when you watched the tape, Bryce Young’s the best player.”

Carolina started with a list of four quarterbacks, with Young joining Kentucky’s Will Levis, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud.

“Throughout the process, he checked every box that we had,” Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said of Young. “We talked to him, we tested him, we had dinner with him, and just every time we met with him we felt more and more convicted. And we liked all the guys, but Bryce was the guy we really felt strongly about.”

But Carolina didn’t let Young know that. The Alabama QB learned he was the No. 1 pick when Panthers owner David Tepper called him just before the selection was announced.

“I knew when I saw that Charlotte area code on my phone after the commissioner had announced that the Panthers were on the clock,” Young said of how he learned he was going to be the first pick. “I always knew that God would guide me to the right place and where I ended up was where I was supposed to be. I didn’t know where I was going to be. I didn’t have any confirmation. I didn’t look too deeply into it, and I’m super grateful things played out the way they did.”

In 2021, Young won the Heisman Trophy as he completed 366-of-547 passes for 4,872 yards with 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He played three fewer games in 2022, when he completed 245-of-380 passes for 3,328 yards with 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions for Alabama.

“He makes all the plays,” Reich said. “Every kind of play you want to see a quarterback make — situationally, in the big moments, he makes the little throws, the big moments, the big throws, so they’re all over the tape.”

Anderson goes to Texans

Alabama’s Anderson was selected by the Texans, shocking a live audience as they made him the No. 3 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after trading back into the first round.

The Arizona Cardinals sent their pick to Houston minutes after the Texans seemingly picked their future franchise quarterback in Ohio State’s Stroud. For the third pick and the No. 105 pick, the Cardinals received Houston’s No. 12 pick, No. 33, a first-rounder in 2024 and a third-rounder in 2024.

“It means they just see how special I am,” Anderson told ESPN after he dapped NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “I’m so appreciative of the coach, GM, coaching staff. I’m gonna work my butt off, you won’t regret it.

“They’re good guys. They’re smart. ... Bama’s top-five that’s what we call it!”

He was the first defender off the board. Anderson is now the Crimson Tide’s highest-drafted EDGE linebacker since Anfernee Jennings was a third-round selection in 2020.

Anderson was a five-star recruit out of Hampton, Ga., in 2020 and once dreamt of an offer from his home-state Bulldogs. Anderson would go on to start all three of his seasons in Tuscaloosa. His dominating presence on the defensive line led to Anderson being nicknamed “The Terminator” and led not only to a national championship his freshman season but lofty expectations which Anderson largely met.

He ended his career with 34.5 sacks, second-most all-time behind Derrick Thomas (52.0). Anderson became the second-ever player to win the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, given to the nation’s top defender, twice. He produced 62 tackles for loss across 41 games for 272 yards lost. Anderson also forced a fumble and deflected five passes, one of which led to his lone career interception. As a sophomore, Anderson finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy race.

Gibbs a surprising early pick

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs said he was shocked when the Detroit Lions chose him with the 12th selection in the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

He wasn’t the only one.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes understands the surprise, but he wasn’t going to miss out on getting “one of his handful of favorite players in the draft.”

In the previous four NFL Drafts, four running backs had been drafted in the first round – none sooner than 24th, which is where former Alabama ball-carriers Josh Jacobs went in 2019 and Najee Harris went in 2021.

But on Thursday night, the Atlanta Falcons selected Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 8, and three picks later, Detroit took Gibbs.

“I didn’t know I was going to get picked as high as I did, because running backs don’t really get picked this high in this new age, new era of the NFL Draft,” Gibbs said. “Yeah, it was pretty shocking to me. But I’m grateful. …

“I thought like in the 20s. That’s where, like, they usually are, running backs, so I was still just talking to my friends when the call hit me, and I was shocked. I thought the 20s, really.”

Gibbs ran for 926 yards and seven touchdowns on 151 carries and caught 44 passes for 444 yards and three touchdowns for the Crimson Tide in 2022, and the Lions view him as more than a ball-carrier, Holmes said.

“It’s not about don’t pick a running back because that’s not how we really view him,” Holmes said. “… I understand, if you look at just analytics and numbers, you look at it like running back – you know what I mean? You look at it very static in numbers and black and white, then I can see where somebody would come up that, but when you come across a special player like that and you’re convicted, you just get him.”

Gibbs said he was grateful the Lions had that kind of conviction about his ability to help the team.

“I appreciate the owner, the coaching staff for having that trust in me,” Gibbs said. “I’m going to do everything in my power for the city of Detroit, for our football team to live up to expectations.”

Detroit’s selection of Gibbs made it two years in a row that the Lions used the No. 12 choice on an Alabama player. In 2021, Detroit took Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12.

“That’s obviously one of the most respected programs in college football,” Holmes said. “I got a ton of respect for coach (Nick) Saban and what he does down there, and you kind of know what kind of product that he’s putting out, what kind of football player he’s putting out. …

“That’s a tough conference to play in, and the type of production that he (Gibbs) was able to get coming just from Georgia Tech, Year 1 at Alabama, he made his presence felt early and had a really good year.”

Gibbs joins the Lions after running back Jamaal Williams departed Detroit for the New Orleans Saints in free agency. Williams ran for 1,066 yards on 262 carries and led the NFL with 17 rushing touchdowns last season for Detroit.