Alabama linebacker becomes first player known to have NIL deal with UA logo on merchandise

TUSCALOOSA - A new era of college player merchandise has arrived.

With athletes allowed to capitalize off their name, image and likeness starting this summer, you can now purchase a jersey T-shirt, also known as a shirsey, with Alabama football linebacker Chris Braswell's name and number on it.

What's most significant about it – The script 'A' on the front of the shirt.

NIL deals been flying left and right since they became allowed in July, but few have included the school's branding. That is starting to change.

Braswell is the first known Alabama player to strike a deal that involves UA and a third party. BreakingT has began selling these Braswell T-shirts with the Alabama logo on them, which look similar to jersey T-shirts found in the NFL. On the BreakingT site, the description underneath the shirt reads: "officially licensed by the University of Alabama and Chris Braswell."

Each party receives a cut of the T-shirts, running for $38 (adults) and $34 (youth). Sports Illustrated was first to report the news.

