Alabama linebacker Christopher Allen leads SEC in tackles for loss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lewis’ brief injury issues in the 2019 season gave Allen some opportunity, including 1 1/2 tackles for a loss in consecutive games against Southern Miss and Ole Miss, plus one more in the Citrus Bowl against Michigan after Lewis opted out.

Allen has had more opportunity in 2020, and the numbers show it. He’s had at least one tackle for a loss in every game except the opener against Missouri, including two against both Ole Miss and Auburn. He’s also been productive as a pass rusher, his four sacks ranking first on the team and tied for 8th in the SEC.

Continuing his pace on Saturday against LSU would be a challenge, as LSU has allowed just 33 tackles for a loss, tied for third in the SEC. His play of lately makes UA think he can continue his pace.

“I think he's playing with a lot more confidence now,” UA coach Nick Saban said. “I think it was a guy that was a little unsure of times of exactly what was expected of him.

"Sometimes guys are like that they're afraid to pull the pin and actually do what they know they're supposed to do, and I think once players mature past that and develop the confidence that, ‘This is the way I can make plays. I got to trust it. I gotta believe it. I gotta go do it,’

"I think we started seeing in production and I think that's definitely what's happened with Chris.”