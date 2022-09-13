 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner gives his side of the story on hitting Texas QB

  • Updated
alabamafootball PHOTO FOR JUMP

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws the ball away as Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner (15) rushes in a game last Saturday in Austin, Texas. Texas' Ewers was injured on the play leaving the game.

 Rodolfo Gonzalez

Of all 15 Alabama penalties Saturday, the one with the biggest impact moved the ball only a yard.

It came in the final minute of the first quarter when linebacker Dallas Turner’s hit ended the day of Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers. On first-and-goal from the two, the Longhorn passer jumped to throw the ball away just as Turner arrived. The hit drove Ewers shoulder first into the artificial turf, spraining his clavicle after a hot start to the game.

The roughing the passer flag flew in, moving the ball half the distance to the goal to set up Bijan Robinson’s touchdown run — the lone Texas trip to the end zone in a 20-19 Alabama win.

Turner addressed the hit Tuesday in Tuscaloosa.

“Honestly, it was no intent to hurt Quinn Ewers, honestly,” Turner said. “I feel like he’s a good quarterback, and I hope he has a very speedy recovery. But it was just a QB hit, and that’s how I looked at it. No intent to hurt him or nothing like that. No dirty play, nothing.”

Ewers was the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class, according to the 247Sports composite of recruiting rankings. Turner was No. 12 and developed into part of the two-headed monster pass rush with Will Anderson.

It was Anderson who initially pushed Ewers back in the pocket on the play Turner finished off.

Ewers finished the day 9-for-12 for 134 yards in what was a hot first quarter for the Longhorn offense. He hit Xavier Worthy for a 46-yard gain on the play before his injury to set up the game-tying touchdown.

The penalty was one of six Alabama committed in the first quarter.

“Yeah, I was very surprised to see a flag after that,” Turner said. “But that’s football. Just gotta adjust to the game and just learn from it.”

Alabama faces Louisiana-Monroe at 3 p.m. CT Saturday before entering SEC play the following Saturday when Vanderbilt visits.

Alabama coach Nick Saban gave praise to second-year ULM head coach Terry Bowden, citing improvement over last year’s 4-8 team. Quarterback Chandler Rogers, with three touchdowns to one interception this year, is an “athletic” thrower who can make plays, per the Alabama head coach. While it’s unlikely Rogers has the weaponry to attack the Tide’s corners like Texas did, the Warhawks have shocked Alabama before.

“I don’t forget things, so I remember when these guys beat us,” Saban said.

Nick Alvarez contributed to this report.

