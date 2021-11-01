Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders on the mend

Alabama outside linebacker Drew Sanders has missed the past three games with a wrist/hand injury, but he could return soon.

Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban said Monday ahead of the LSU game that Sanders will start practicing this week.

"They're going to do further X-rays to see how he's healed," Saban said. "There's a good possibility we think that he may be cleared to play in this game."

Sanders was spotted on the sideline of the Tennessee game on Oct. 23 wearing a hard cast on his hand/wrist.

When Saban first announced that Sanders had surgery in early October, he deemed Sanders game-to-game for a few weeks.

Sanders had been starting opposite of Will Anderson on the edge of Alabama's defense. The absence of Sanders has made the Crimson Tide's linebacker depth even more thin than it already was.

Christopher Allen, the original starter opposite of Anderson, suffered a foot injury in the first game of the season against Miami that will likely keep him out for the year, Saban said back in September. Allen was seen next to Sanders on the sideline during the Tennessee game with a boot but no crutches.