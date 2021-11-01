 Skip to main content
Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders on the mend
Alabama linebacker Drew Sanders on the mend

Alabama outside linebacker Drew Sanders has missed the past three games with a wrist/hand injury, but he could return soon.

Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban said Monday ahead of the LSU game that Sanders will start practicing this week.

"They're going to do further X-rays to see how he's healed," Saban said. "There's a good possibility we think that he may be cleared to play in this game."

Sanders was spotted on the sideline of the Tennessee game on Oct. 23 wearing a hard cast on his hand/wrist.

When Saban first announced that Sanders had surgery in early October, he deemed Sanders game-to-game for a few weeks.

Sanders had been starting opposite of Will Anderson on the edge of Alabama's defense. The absence of Sanders has made the Crimson Tide's linebacker depth even more thin than it already was.

Christopher Allen, the original starter opposite of Anderson, suffered a foot injury in the first game of the season against Miami that will likely keep him out for the year, Saban said back in September. Allen was seen next to Sanders on the sideline during the Tennessee game with a boot but no crutches.

With Allen and Sanders out, freshman Dallas Turner has had the starting job. During his first year with the Crimson Tide, Turner has registered 11 total tackles. Saban called Turner a "good young player" in early October. Turner, like Sanders and Anderson, is a former five-star prospect.

Sanders was a steady contributor for Alabama over the first five games with 20 total tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups and four quarterback hits.

Despite all of the change opposite him this season, Anderson has continued to produce. Coming into the bye week, he led the nation in sacks with 8.5. He also has 53 total tackles and one pass breakup. Anderson had four sacks against Mississippi State alone.

But the return of Sanders would be valuable for Alabama's defense. If the Crimson Tide can get a consistent pass rush opposite of Anderson, that would make it more difficult for opponents to try and double team Anderson.

