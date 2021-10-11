Alabama linebacker Will Anderson says team must get on same page

Alabama football linebacker Will Anderson is only in his second season, but he already speaks like a veteran.

He put that on display Monday when he stood behind the lectern and answered questions from reporters. He didn't speak long, only about 3.5 minutes, but what it lacked in length he made up for in impact as he made the message clear that Alabama's focus of late won't do.

Especially after a loss to Texas A&M.

"We all have got to come together and sit down and we all have to get on the same page and realize this is the most important thing right now," Anderson said.

He doubled down on that phrase of "football being the most important thing" later Monday. That's also what he has stressed to the team. Running back Brian Robinson Jr. said that Anderson was among those to speak up after the game along with defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, a redshirt senior.

Anderson isn't pointing fingers, though. He includes himself right along with everyone else in needing to improve. "We" was a frequent word Anderson used Monday.