Alabama losses commit, sees another decide on Clemson

Alabama loses 2023 4-star commit to Penn State

Alabama has been on a recruiting wave in recent weeks, adding eight players to the 2023 recruiting class since June 20. But the momentum shifted a bit on Friday as Alabama’s first commit of the year changed his mind and pledged elsewhere.

Elliot Washington, a four-star safety and Crimson Tide legacy, officially decommitted and tweeted his plans to join Penn State.

The Venice, Fla., native is the son of a former Alabama point guard and had originally planned to join his father’s alma mater back in January. On May 26, Washington announced he was reviewing his options. The Nittany Lions were in Washington’s original top five options and earned a visit on June 10.

Washington is rated as the nation’s 110th prospect per 247Sports Composite rankings. He was the No. 6 safety and 25th-best prospect in Florida, where he attends Venice High.

Penn State head coach James Franklin has had success recruiting in the south this summer. Four-star Central-Phenix City defensive lineman committed on June 21. Four-star Selma safety Dakaari Nelson followed up a few days later. PSU has the fifth-ranked class in the 247Sports team list.

Alabama has three other defensive backs remaining in the 2023 class — Thompson five-star Tony Mitchell, Florence five-star Jahlil Hurley and Mississippi athlete Brayson Hubbard.

Thompson’s Woods reveals surprise commitment to Clemson

One of the biggest surprises in the 2023 recruiting cycle was announced inside a packed Thompson High Fieldhouse Friday when Peter Woods, the five-star defensive lineman many believe to be the top prize in Alabama, verbally committed to Clemson.

247Sports composite ranked Woods as the No. 23 recruit in the nation and the third defensive lineman. His pedigree and athleticism made Woods a priority target for a handful of teams, including the Crimson Tide. Alabama offered him in March 2020 after its junior day, as Woods would return to Tuscaloosa repeatedly through his recruitment.

Woods has been one of the key pieces in three-straight AHSAA titles. His high school career started with an appearance in the 2018 title game as an eighth-grader. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder has totaled 176 tackles and 21.5 sacks despite missing time his sophomore season with a lower-body injury.

Thompson coaches said Woods understands the game on a detailed level. They’ve contemplated using him at outside linebacker, much like 2022 Alabama-commit Jeremiah Alexander. In between wrecking offensive lines, Woods would return to the sideline and ask advanced questions on eye placement. “I gotta get my vision right,” he’d say. On the recruiting trail, Woods told al.com he looked for personal connections with coaches.

Clemson offered last year, and Woods took his unofficial visit on June 3. Briarwood Christian quarterback and Woods’ future teammate, Christopher Vizzina, was in attendance for Woods’ announcement. The pair represent two massive accomplishments for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney in 2023 — nabbing key targets at positions of need from Alabama and Auburn — and play a big part as to why Clemson has the No. 3 recruiting class nationwide. Last year, Clemson signed five players from Alabama.