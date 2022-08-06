Alabama motivated by national championship loss to Georgia

The source of motivation has long been a Nick Saban talking point. And if the number of times he’s mentioned it correlates to mental real estate, we’re looking at beachfront property.

It was the subject of a question to close his news conference following Alabama’s first practice of the 2022 season. Saban said he would want to see “that kind of edge” regardless of what happened to close the book on 2021 though he knows human nature is human nature.

“It was a little humiliation in terms of pride in performance and not being able to finish the way we’d like,” Saban said. “Losing the game in the fourth quarter. I think all those things are motivating factors for players.”

Reaching peak performance, Saban said, requires maintaining that mental edge even after success. Opening last season had a different feel coming off the unbeaten and barely tested 2020 national title parade.

Rebuilding season comments aside, there was no mistaking the lacking edge with a team much younger than the one who dominated the pandemic season. That was clear in the locker room, too.

“Obviously, coming off of the championship, a lot of things went right as far as accountability, leadership on the team,” Alabama fifth-year senior offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor said Friday. “We can look back on last year and see that we didn’t do those same things. So just reflecting on where we messed up at and trying to correct them going into this season and really harping on the small things having a difference.”

He’s been through a few of these cycles since arriving in Tuscaloosa for a 2018 season that began with promise before ending in a blowout title-game loss to Clemson.

Ekiyor also noted the visuals that are part of the process of turning January’s loss to Georgia into fuel for this team. The CFP runner-up trophy is on display in the team’s dining hall with an accompanying sign calling it a “participation trophy” and “are you happy with it?”

Linebacker Henry To’o To’o is about to play his second season at Alabama after playing his first two years at Tennessee. His point of reference is somewhat different from Ekiyor’s so he cited a speaker who met with the Crimson Tide after Thursday night’s practice.

The windshield was much bigger than the rear-view mirror, the team was told.

“We’ve got a lot of things to work on,” To’o To’o said, “but we’re super excited about the players we have, the opportunities that we have to live the Alabama standard and create identities that we want.”

The linebacker also spoke about the accountability that Ekiyor said might have lacked a year ago. It goes all the way to teammates making sure teammates are keeping shirts tucked in as a reminder of the standard and discipline needed to get where they want to go.

It’s all a matter of cause and effect.

A 33-18 loss to Georgia on the sport’s grandest stage was the cause and Alabama is trying to dictate the effect.

“It’s kinda hard to turn the page,” Ekiyor said. “Obviously it was a tough loss. We worked all year to achieve that goal. In a way, we still haven’t turned the page because it’s always in the back of our mind.”