Alabama No. 1 in preseason coaches' poll; Auburn unranked

Alabama was voted No. 1 in the preseason USA Today coaches' poll released Monday, with Ohio State second and defending national champion Georgia third.

The Associated Press preseason Top 25 will be released Aug. 15.

The Crimson Tide received 54 first-place votes from a panel of 66 major college football coaches. Alabama is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff title game to Georgia.

The Buckeyes received five first-place votes and the Bulldogs got six. No. 18 Texas also received a first-place vote.

Clemson was No. 4 and Notre Dame was No. 5. Michigan, coming off its first CFP appearance, was sixth, followed by Texas A&M, Utah, Oklahoma and Baylor.

Auburn will enter Year 2 of the Bryan Harsin era unranked in the coaches poll.

Six SEC programs are in the top-25. Auburn was not one of those teams, but the Tigers were among the group of teams still receiving votes in the poll. The Tigers were sixth among the “others receiving votes,” ostensibly placing them as the No. 31 team in the country.

The six SEC teams featured in the top 25 were No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Georgia, No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 21 Kentucky, No. 23 Arkansas and No. 24 Ole Miss. Two other SEC teams did not crack the top-25 but received more votes than Auburn — Tennessee and LSU.