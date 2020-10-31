ALABAMA NOTEBOOK: Alabama Crimson Tide defense swats air raid

Both of them delivered. Each had two pass breakups and continued to show advanced coverage skills for their ages. Neither is consistently isolated in the same way that outside cornerbacks are, but both are producing early in their careers.

DeVonta Smith cannot be contained

By yards per attempt allowed and completion percentage allowed, Mississippi State brought the best pass defense Alabama had faced this season.

No player since at least 2000 had amassed four receiving touchdowns on a Bulldog defense in a single game, but Smith did it in little over than three quarters. He tied the school and SEC record for career receiving touchdown as he went.

Smith did it, and did it against a litany of defenders. Be it by formational needs to conscious decisions by Mississippi State’s defensive staff, several defensive backs had no answer for Smith.

His 11-catch, 203-yard performance pushed him to third in school history in career receiving yards. He entered Saturday eighth in the nation in receiving yards and guaranteed to jump past Jaylen Waddle, but could jump past others.

Last season, Smith was not a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given to the nation’s best pass catcher. That is almost certain to change this year.