Alabama notebook: Bolden picks up Tide after Waddle void

Rushing touchdowns by three different players and a defensive touchdown contributed to another Alabama victory over Tennessee, 48-17

Here are three things we learned in UA’s 14th consecutive win over the Volunteers.

Alabama trusts Slade Bolden

When Jaylen Waddle left the game after the opening kickoff with an ankle injury — one that is reportedly keeping him out for the season — UA immediately turned to redshirt junior wide receiver Slade Bolden, and used him in a role similar to Waddle’s.

Bolden’s biggest role to date has been as a wildcat quarterback last season, but now he is given an opportunity at his true position of wide receiver. He caught six passes for 94 yards in the impromptu audition, and is likely to get even more opportunity in the games to come.

He was also Waddle’s replacement as both the kick and punt returner.

Alabama struggles to rush the passer

Seven sacks through five games is Alabama’s lowest total since 2013, a total reached after no sacks against the Volunteers.