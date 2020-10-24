Alabama notebook: Bolden picks up Tide after Waddle void

Rushing touchdowns by three different players and a defensive touchdown contributed to another Alabama victory over Tennessee, 48-17
Here are three things we learned in UA’s 14th consecutive win over the Volunteers.
Alabama trusts Slade Bolden
When Jaylen Waddle left the game after the opening kickoff with an ankle injury — one that is reportedly keeping him out for the season — UA immediately turned to redshirt junior wide receiver Slade Bolden, and used him in a role similar to Waddle’s.
Bolden’s biggest role to date has been as a wildcat quarterback last season, but now he is given an opportunity at his true position of wide receiver. He caught six passes for 94 yards in the impromptu audition, and is likely to get even more opportunity in the games to come.
He was also Waddle’s replacement as both the kick and punt returner.
Alabama struggles to rush the passer
Seven sacks through five games is Alabama’s lowest total since 2013, a total reached after no sacks against the Volunteers.
As Alabama coach Nick Saban will point out at every opportunity, sacks are not the only way to evaluate a pass rush. Even in the qualitative measures, UA is not up to its normal standard.
Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano had enough time to complete three passes of 25 yards or more, plus attempt several downfield passes of that length or longer that fell incomplete. The Tide did not earn a quarterback hurry against the Volunteers.
Alabama has a reliable kicker
Will Reichard’s two field goals of 39 and 24 yards bumped him up to a perfect 6-for-6. His two field goals against Tennessee were not as memorable as the 52-yarder he made at the halftime buzzer against Georgia, but the simple fact that UA is trying to get the final second at the end of the half shows the confidence in Reichard the Tide has not been able to place in most of his predecessors.
