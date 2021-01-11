ALABAMA NOTEBOOK: DeVonta Smith leaves no doubt in helping offense roll

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the first three quarters, it allowed six plays of 20 yards or more. Quarterback Justin Fields averaged 16.5 yards per carry on his first four runs, and its season-long struggles with tight ends struck again on a 36-yard pass to Jeremy Ruckert.

Yet, with a supercharged offense like this one, Alabama doesn’t have to play dominant defense. It has a manufacture a finite number of stops, and it did more than enough against the Buckeyes.

A three-and-out to start the half gave UA the platform to take the lead, and two more at the end of the half helped UA a four-point lead into an 18-point margin.

In two of those three stops, freshman Brian Branch — in the place of injured starter Malachi Moore — successfully defended in complete passes.

The exclamation point came on Ohio State’s final offensive play of the third quarter, a desperation fourth-and-1 attempt in its own territory, down by 21. Christian Barmore stuffed the run for a loss, Alabama scored six plays later and the celebration was on.

Not just winning, but winning big