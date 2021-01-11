ALABAMA NOTEBOOK: DeVonta Smith leaves no doubt in helping offense roll

MIAMI — True to form, Alabama won Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship Game amid an offensive onslaught, burying Ohio State and cruising to a 52-24 win.
In three ways, Alabama made sure its dominance over the sport was unquestioned.
DeVonta Smith leaving no doubt
In some ways, UA allowed its Heisman Trophy winner to victimize whoever dared attempt to defend him. In others, it was offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian concocting ways to get him in advantageous positions, such as one-on-one with a linebacker for a second-quarter touchdown.
In both disciplines, Alabama overwhelmed Ohio State’s defense, as it did every defense it faced on the way to a national championship.
Smith ended the game with 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, doing it all despite exiting early in the third quarter with an injured finger. As he went, he broke the SEC records for single-season receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, plus the school record for single-season receiving yards and career receptions.
Timely, not dominating, defense
Flashes of truly dominant defense from Alabama have been few and far between in 2020, and its national championship game was no different.
In the first three quarters, it allowed six plays of 20 yards or more. Quarterback Justin Fields averaged 16.5 yards per carry on his first four runs, and its season-long struggles with tight ends struck again on a 36-yard pass to Jeremy Ruckert.
Yet, with a supercharged offense like this one, Alabama doesn’t have to play dominant defense. It has a manufacture a finite number of stops, and it did more than enough against the Buckeyes.
A three-and-out to start the half gave UA the platform to take the lead, and two more at the end of the half helped UA a four-point lead into an 18-point margin.
In two of those three stops, freshman Brian Branch — in the place of injured starter Malachi Moore — successfully defended in complete passes.
The exclamation point came on Ohio State’s final offensive play of the third quarter, a desperation fourth-and-1 attempt in its own territory, down by 21. Christian Barmore stuffed the run for a loss, Alabama scored six plays later and the celebration was on.
Not just winning, but winning big
The 2009 team has been a consistent character in UA coach Nick Saban’s preachings to his teams. It was dominant on both sides of the ball, and it was his first Alabama team to win the national championship, giving the program proof of concept on Saban’s method.
More than those was their record: undefeated, 14-0. No UA team has been able to do it since, until the 2020 team finished it Monday night.
The 2020 team did it in more convincing fashion. As it blew out the Buckeyes, it solidified having just one one-possession game in its run, the SEC Championship Game win over Florida. The 2009 team played two such games in its season.
It’s one thing to achieve Saban’s standard of perfection in win-loss results; it’s another to go well above the required effort in almost every instance, as this 2020 team has now done.