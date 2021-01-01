ALABAMA NOTEBOOK: Early lead propels Tide to win

ARLINGTON, Texas — Taking a 14-0 lead in the first 11 minutes of the game was all Alabama needed to put Notre Dame at arm’s distance and keep it there, coasting to a 31-14 win to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Here are the three most pivotal plays from Alabama’s win in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Najee Harris takes flight
Alabama’s second possession presented it an opportunity to change the game for good. Already up 7-0, it held Notre Dame to 19 yards on six plays and forced a punt, getting the ball back with over six minutes left in the first quarter. A touchdown drive would put the Fighting Irish in the tough task of mounting a comeback against one of the nation’s most prolific offenses.
The problem: Tuscaloosa native Jay Bramblett’s punt pinned Alabama on its own 3-yard line.
A 15-yard run by Najee Harris got UA out of trouble immediately, and completions to Slade Bolden and DeVonta Smith moved UA out of dangerous sack territory.
Then Harris busted a 53-yard run instantly made famous by a hurdle over a nearly vertical Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud. Alabama scored on the next play, taking a 14-0 lead.
The early two-possession lead proved critical, given the only Notre Dame score of the first half came on a laboring 15-play drive that took over eight minutes.
Jordan Battle stuffs Kyren Williams
Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly did not hide his intention to keep Alabama’s offense off the field as often as possible with a ball control offense. There wasn’t much controlling of the ball in the opening possessions.
The Fighting Irish’s opening possession lasted five plays and Alabama scored a touchdown in seven — proving why Notre Dame came to Arlington, Texas, with the offensive gameplan it did. The next possession presented a chance to right the ship and the Fighting Irish were well on their way, converting on a third-and-2 and getting ahead of the chains with a seven-yard run on the ensuing first down.
Alabama safety Jordan Battle put an end to that, squaring up Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams and forcing him back for a loss of four. Notre Dame could not convert the third-and-7 and punted, meaning an offense intent on controlling the ball last a total of 11 plays and both end in punts.
Christian Harris picks off Ian Book
After a rare offensive breakdown from Alabama, Notre Dame got the ball 90 yards away from a touchdown that could’ve brought the game within a possession well before the end of the third quarter.
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book, scrambling on a second-and-7, found tight end Michael Mayer isolated 1-on-1 with UA inside linebacker Christian Harris, but the throw was much easier for Harris to catch than Mayer.
As was the case with the Harris hurdle, Alabama immediately seized its newfound opportunity, this time with a 40-yard pass from Mac Jones to John Metchie to put the Crimson Tide on the precipice of the red zone. The ensuing touchdown turned what could’ve been a one-possession Notre Dame deficit into a three-possession one in fewer than three minutes.