ALABAMA NOTEBOOK: Early lead propels Tide to win

Jordan Battle stuffs Kyren Williams

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly did not hide his intention to keep Alabama’s offense off the field as often as possible with a ball control offense. There wasn’t much controlling of the ball in the opening possessions.

The Fighting Irish’s opening possession lasted five plays and Alabama scored a touchdown in seven — proving why Notre Dame came to Arlington, Texas, with the offensive gameplan it did. The next possession presented a chance to right the ship and the Fighting Irish were well on their way, converting on a third-and-2 and getting ahead of the chains with a seven-yard run on the ensuing first down.

Alabama safety Jordan Battle put an end to that, squaring up Notre Dame running back Kyren Williams and forcing him back for a loss of four. Notre Dame could not convert the third-and-7 and punted, meaning an offense intent on controlling the ball last a total of 11 plays and both end in punts.

Christian Harris picks off Ian Book

After a rare offensive breakdown from Alabama, Notre Dame got the ball 90 yards away from a touchdown that could’ve brought the game within a possession well before the end of the third quarter.