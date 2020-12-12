Alabama Notebook: Jaylen Moody has shot up the depth chart

Against Arkansas, John Metchie III had 72 receiving yards, his first time over 60 yards in four games. Tight end Miller Forristall set two career highs with six catches for 52 yards and Slade Bolden had more receiving yards (43) than he had in the three previous games combined, all while Smith had three meager catches for 22 yards, breaking a 15-game streak with at least 50 receiving yards per game.

“(Quarterback) Mac (Jones) handled it really well, he didn’t force the ball,” Saban said. “They played soft, you have to throw three-level patterns against them, they dropped back and we had to throw underneath. I just think it’s hard to make vertical plays in the pass game when a team plays you like that.”

Alabama’s final opponents will be heavily enticed to scheme their coverages for the purpose of making life hard on Smith. If they do, UA showed they have other threats capable of handling the job.

Alabama can handle multiple quarterbacks

Florida doesn’t have an elite rushing attack, it does have a backup quarterback, Emery Jones, whom it uses as a running specialist in certain packages, especially near the goal line.