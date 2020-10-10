Alabama notes: Tide defense struggles against pass; Jones excels

OXFORD, Miss. — An offensive shootout for the record books ended in Alabama beating Ole Miss 63-48as both teams went for over 600 yards.

Here are three things we learned in the win.

Alabama has an exploitable defense

Six catches for 167 yards and two touchdowns for Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah. Running backs Jerrion Ealy and Conner Snoop catching two passes for 33 yards.

Alabama's pass defense is susceptible to passes to running backs and tight ends, a weakness Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin exploited early and often. Alabama is facing a Georgia team with plenty of threats at both positions next week and several more over the course of the season. While it did not cost UA a game against the Rebels, it very well could in the future.

UA is open to personnel changes on defense

In the second half, UA made a change at deep safety, switching Daniel Wright for DeMarcco Hellams. Wright provided a highlight with an interception against Texas A&M, but has had tackling issues — in fairness, something that could be said for many others on UA’s defense.