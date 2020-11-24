Alabama O-lineman Brown excited about final Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA — Growing up in Decatur, Alabama, a five-hour drive up Interstate 65 from Mobile, Deonte Brown is well aware of the Senior Bowl. Some of the top NFL Draft prospects covering on Mobile for a week of practice and a game is quite the attraction for many in the state.

This winter, Brown will participate in the practices and play in the game.

Brown, in the midst of a strong senior season, accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl. He plays his final game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday against Auburn.

“I was very, very grateful for it and I was excited to get it,” Brown said. “I really didn’t expect for me to get it but when I did I was very humble about it.”

Brown has the potential to be a valuable prospect in that setting for his ability to play both left and right guard. Many offensive linemen who switch sides of the line are bogged down by the technique involved: leading your drop backs for pass protection and your forward steps for run blocking with different feet, based on the stance required for the left and right sides of the ball.

Brown didn’t see that as a hurdle, giving him more time to focus on the mental challenge of mentally flipping responsibilities dependent on being left or right of the center.