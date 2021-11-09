Alabama O-lineman challenges ‘the narrative,’ of struggles against LSU

Offensive line play can be the most difficult to evaluate for the casual football fan. They don’t record official stats, so it becomes a pass-fail proposition based on rushing yardage and how clean they keep the quarterback’s jersey.

Alabama right guard Emil Ekiyor and coach Nick Saban have more of a refined eye for what is quality play up front.

And coming off a night the Crimson Tide netted six rushing yards, thanks in part to four sacks, there’s been no shortage of offensive-line criticism.

“I think the narrative is that the one-on-one battles are what hurt us,” Ekiyor said Monday after beating LSU 20-14. “I don’t, I don’t think that’s really necessarily the problem. I think LSU had a really good game plan. And I think it limited us from getting up to the linebackers and getting to the second level as much because there were so many one-on-ones on the line.”

He gave the Tigers a lot of credit for their aggressive play and LSU coach Ed Orgeron explained how detailed their plan was for Alabama. They threw a few looks at them that he hadn’t used in all six years as the head coach in Baton Rouge.

The six rushing yards, which tied for the fewest in the modern era of Crimson Tide football, clearly didn’t sit well with the big bodies up front.