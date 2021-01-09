Alabama offense clicking on third downs

A great deal of Alabama’s recent third-down success is almost always converting the easy ones, and often using its Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line to do it. Of the 39 third downs faced in the last three games, 17 of them have come with three or fewer yards to gain. UA ran on 14 of those plays, and moved the chains on 12 of those runs.

It doubles as a situation that has not brought out the best in Ohio State’s defense: it has faced 12 carries on third downs with three or fewer yards to go and allowed a conversion on eight of those 12 runs, averaging 8.33 yards per carry allowed on those 12 runs.

When UA is forced to convert longer third downs, it gives opposing defenses nothing to work with in terms of tendencies.

Alabama faced four third downs of six yards or more against Arkansas and targeted a different receiver with all of them: a failed attempt to Xavier Williams in the final minutes after conversions to Slade Bolden, Smith and Miller Forristall. The following week, in the SEC Championship Game, UA turned to Najee Harris for two completions and two conversions on two third-and-6 plays in the same possession.

“It is a complete offense. There are now five All-Americans on the offensive side of the ball and a Heisman Trophy winner,” Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs said. “They have great players, but they also have a great scheme and they understand how to attack defenses. People have tried numerous different things against them, and they always have an answer.”