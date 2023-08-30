Middle Tennessee had an all-or-nothing defensive approach last season.

It produced the most interceptions (20) and sacks (36) of any team in Conference USA. Yet, MTSU also allowed the most passing yards (3,805) and was tied for the most touchdowns (29). For an Alabama offense looking to take care of the ball and produce explosive plays, the Blue Raiders present an interesting week one challenge.

“I think they play really well,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said on Monday. “They get a lot of turnovers. But they create a lot of pressure. They’re a pressure defense and they put a lot of pressure on their secondary and the corners have played very well, whether they’ve played off or played man-to-man and press. Their safeties are very aggressive and make a lot of plays.”

MTSU has a blueprint to knock off a ranked team on the road. The Blue Raiders produced four sacks, two interceptions (one returned for a touchdown) and one forced fumble when it upset Miami 45-31 last year.

Senior running back Jase McClellan called the challenges Middle Tennessee brings “complex.” No matter the down, McClellan said, MTSU defensive coordinator Scott Shafer isn’t afraid to blitz. With the Tide’s quarterback spot undecided ahead of Saturday’s 6 p.m. game, there could be a good counter-punch with the ground game for new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Saban echoed McClellan’s sentiment, calling MTSU an “aggressive” defense.

“A lot of stunts. A lot of blitzes. A lot of negative plays. So it’s a very challenging preparation for our offensive team. And they’re sound and solid and do a great job on special teams. So this is a challenging team for us to play but again, we’re concerned about how do we establish an identity for our team in terms of how we compete and how we play, regardless of who we might play,” Saban said.

Fourth-year players Zaylin Wood and Marley Cook return for MTSU coming off a 6.5-sack season apiece. Super senior Tra Fluellen led the team with 104 tackles and was named to the Bronco Nagurski watch list.

While the Tide is nearly a 40-point favorite according to some sportsbooks, the No. 4 Tide will look to match its nearly perfect 55-0 opening performance over Utah State from 2022.