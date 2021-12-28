Alabama offensive coordinator O'Brien arrives in Dallas

DALLAS — Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien arrived in Texas on Tuesday after he had been isolating at home. The team arrived Sunday.
UA announced last Wednesday that O'Brien had tested positive for COVID-19.
O'Brien, addressing reporters for the first time since preseason practices, said he feels good.
"Personally I’m excited to be back," O'Brien said. "I got in this morning after talking with our trainer Jeff Allen about the changes to the SEC protocols."
O'Brien participated in every practice virtually. He said it wasn't weird for him because he had that experience while coaching in the NFL in 2020. O'Brien previously worked as the Houston Texans' coach and general manager.
"Coach (Nick) Saban made everything normal," O'Brien said. "It’s like I was actually there."
He gave credit to the video department as well as football analysts Alex Mortensen and Will Lawing and Holmon Wiggins, assistant head coach of offense/receivers, for helping make the process easier. He thanked Joe Pendry, a former Alabama assistant who helped coach the offensive line while offensive line coach Doug Marrone also isolated at home after a positive COVID-19 test.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young said O'Brien was still talking to them in meetings and helping where he could, but that there wasn't the instant feedback O'Brien could give when coaching in person.
"That was really rough not having him in person for an extended period of time," Young said. "Not having him on the field for a few practices, that was tough.
"Someone like (O'Brien) who obviously is such a great mind and in the quarterback room gives us so much intel and knowledge and out on the field, the entire offense. Really leading that from a coaching standpoint."
Young also thanked Mortensen as well as offensive graduate assistant Montana Murphy for how they stepped up in helping in the quarterback room in O'Brien's absence.