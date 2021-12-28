Alabama offensive coordinator O'Brien arrives in Dallas

DALLAS — Alabama football offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien arrived in Texas on Tuesday after he had been isolating at home. The team arrived Sunday.

UA announced last Wednesday that O'Brien had tested positive for COVID-19.

O'Brien, addressing reporters for the first time since preseason practices, said he feels good.

"Personally I’m excited to be back," O'Brien said. "I got in this morning after talking with our trainer Jeff Allen about the changes to the SEC protocols."

O'Brien participated in every practice virtually. He said it wasn't weird for him because he had that experience while coaching in the NFL in 2020. O'Brien previously worked as the Houston Texans' coach and general manager.

"Coach (Nick) Saban made everything normal," O'Brien said. "It’s like I was actually there."