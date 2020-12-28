Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian wins Broyles Award

TUSCALOOSA - University of Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian was named the winner of the 2020 Broyles Award, which is given annually to the top assistant coach in college football. The Broyles Foundation announced the winner on Monday.

”Sark has done an outstanding job, first of all in terms of system and scheme and secondly, in terms of how he teaches the players,” Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said on Monday. “He’s a very good quarterback coach, so he's really helped the development of the quarterback. I think Mac (Jones) would be the first one to probably tell you that.

“I think our players have a lot of confidence in what we're doing. They have confidence in the fact that they're well prepared for every game. They don't go in with a lot of question marks or apprehensions in terms of how we're going to handle certain things and what adjustments we need to make in the game to be able to continue to have success.

“So he's just done an outstanding job. He's contributed as much as anybody that we've ever had here in terms of his knowledge and experience and how he manages the offensive side of the ball.”