Alabama picks up transfer WR from Georgia

A few weeks after celebrating a national championship, Jermaine Burton will join the Alabama revenge tour.
The former Georgia wide receiver announced his intent to transfer on Sunday night via Twitter. Burton tallied 497 receiving yards, the most of any receiver, and five touchdowns for the Bulldogs.
It was yet another transfer portal win for the Crimson Tide. Burton joins five-star cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) as impact newcomers on the 2022-23 roster. Last year, Alabama added Jameson Williams from Ohio State, its national title opponent that season.
Burton, a Calabasas, C.A., native, was the No. 82 prospect in the nation and No. 15 receiver in the class of 2020. Alabama’s current class, ranked No. 2 per 247Sports Composite team rankings, has six pass-catching prospects, most notably five-star Shazz Preston.
Burton’s addition caps off a busy weekend for Alabama’s recruiting efforts. Coaches visited the top prospect in next year’s group, Arch Manning, at his basketball game on Friday. Alabama then hosted some of the state’s best recruits on Saturday.
Lee to USC: Alabama linebacker Shane Lee is transferring to Southern California, the Trojans announced Sunday evening.
Lee, who entered the NCAA transfer portal days after the national championship game, is the final of Alabama’s players who entered the transfer portal in recent weeks to find a new school.
Lee was a FWAA freshman All-American in 2019 when he was thrust into a starting role after preseason injuries to Dylan Moses and Joshua McMillon. He saw limited playing time the past two seasons, mostly on special teams, and at times dealt with injuries.
Alabama has one starting inside linebacker in Henry To’o To’o returning for his senior season in 2022 but will need to fill its other starting role after Christian Harris entered the NFL draft. Jaylen Moody returned to Alabama last week for a fifth season after a stint in the transfer portal, and the Tide also has Deontae Lawson, Kendrick Blackshire, Ian Jackson, Demouy Kennedy and incoming freshman Shawn Murphy as potential options at the position.
