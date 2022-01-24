Alabama picks up transfer WR from Georgia

A few weeks after celebrating a national championship, Jermaine Burton will join the Alabama revenge tour.

The former Georgia wide receiver announced his intent to transfer on Sunday night via Twitter. Burton tallied 497 receiving yards, the most of any receiver, and five touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

It was yet another transfer portal win for the Crimson Tide. Burton joins five-star cornerback Eli Ricks (LSU) and running back Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) as impact newcomers on the 2022-23 roster. Last year, Alabama added Jameson Williams from Ohio State, its national title opponent that season.

Burton, a Calabasas, C.A., native, was the No. 82 prospect in the nation and No. 15 receiver in the class of 2020. Alabama’s current class, ranked No. 2 per 247Sports Composite team rankings, has six pass-catching prospects, most notably five-star Shazz Preston.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Burton’s addition caps off a busy weekend for Alabama’s recruiting efforts. Coaches visited the top prospect in next year’s group, Arch Manning, at his basketball game on Friday. Alabama then hosted some of the state’s best recruits on Saturday.