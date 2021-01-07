Alabama players dominate college football awards

Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith of Alabama added to his collection of postseason honors Thursday night, receiving the Maxwell Award as the college football player of the year.

Smith also won the Walter Camp player of the year and the Biletnikoff Award as the nation's top receiver.

Four other Alabama players received awards during the College Football Awards Show.

Smith won the Maxwell over his teammate, quarterback Mac Jones, and Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Smith became the first wide receiver to win the Maxwell since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991. Howard also won the Heisman that year.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Smith leads the nation with 105 receptions and 20 touchdown catches. The Associated Press player of the year has 1,641 yards receiving, with an FBS-high 844 coming after the catch.

Other awards handed out Thursday:

— Alabama's Jones won the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback of the Year Award. He threw 36 touchdown passes and four interceptions, completing 77% of his attempts.

— Alabama's Najee Harris, who scored an FBS-leading 24 rushing touchdowns, won the Doak Walker Award as the top running back.