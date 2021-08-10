Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday

The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.

Auburn (6-5 last year) received 84 points overall in the voting, the fourth highest total outside of the top 25.

No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does Cincinnati.

At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches' poll for the first time. And Mack Brown's North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 16.

The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received: