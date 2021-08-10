Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson

Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday
The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.
Auburn (6-5 last year) received 84 points overall in the voting, the fourth highest total outside of the top 25.
No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does Cincinnati.
At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches' poll for the first time. And Mack Brown's North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.
The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 16.
The preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records FROM LAST SEASON in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last year's final poll and first-place votes received:
Record
Pts
Pvs
1. Alabama (63)
13-0
1508
1
2. Clemson
10-2
1481
3
3. Oklahoma (2)
9-2
1435
6
4. Ohio State
7-1
1386
2
5. Georgia
8-2
1286
7
6. Texas A&M
9-1
1139
4
7. Notre Dame
10-2
1131
5
8. Iowa State
9-3
999
9
9. North Carolina
8-4
979
17
10. Cincinnati
9-1
870
8
11. Florida
8-4
842
12
12. Oregon
4-3
664
NR
13. LSU
5-5
655
NR
14. Southern California
5-1
654
21
15. Wisconsin
4-3
575
NR
16. Miami (FL)
8-3
573
22
17. Indiana
6-2
554
13
Dropped out: No. 10 Northwestern (7-2); No. 11 Brigham Young (11-1); No. 18 Liberty (10-1); No. 23 Ball State (7-1); No. 24 San Jose State (7-1); No. 25 Buffalo (6-1).
Others receiving votes: Utah (3-2) 145; Northwestern (7-2) 120; Arizona State (2-2) 90; Auburn (6-5) 84; Liberty (10-1) 68; Brigham Young (11-1) 53; TCU (6-4) 48; Michigan (2-4) 30; Central Florida (6-4) 29; Boise State (5-2) 27; North Carolina State (8-4) 27; Kentucky (5-6) 20; San Jose State (7-1) 18; Army (9-3) 13; Virginia Tech (5-6) 9; Missouri (5-5) 8; UCLA (3-4) 7; Boston College (6-5) 6; Pittsburgh (6-5) 6; Tulsa (6-3) 6; Ball State (7-1) 5; Houston (3-5) 5; Appalachian State (9-3) 4; SMU (7-3) 4; West Virginia (6-4) 4; Alabama-Birmingham (6-3) 3; Arkansas (3-7) 3; Air Force (3-3) 2; Mississippi State (4-7) 2; Nevada (7-2) 2; California (1-3) 1; Florida State (3-6) 1; Marshall (7-3) 1; Stanford (4-2) 1.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association.
The board for the 2021 season: Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Walt Bell, Massachusetts; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Jason Candle, Toledo; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Butch Davis, Florida International; Manny Diaz, Miami (Florida); Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Karl Dorrell, Colorado; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Todd Graham, Hawaii; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Auburn; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Jimmy Lake, Washington; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Maurice Linguist, Buffalo; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Gary Patterson, TCU; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; NIck Rolovich, Washington State; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.