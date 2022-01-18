Alabama QB Bryce Young named Manning Award winner

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young on Tuesday was named the 2021 winner of the Manning Award.

The award, given annually since 2004 by the Sugar Bowl, is the only quarterback award that takes into account postseason performance in bowl games.

Young last month won the Heisman Trophy and Maxwell Award as the nation’s best player, the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s best quarterback and was named the Associated Press’ player of the year.

Young joins former teammate Mac Jones, who was the winner of the prestigious award last season, as the only two Alabama quarterbacks to take home the Manning honor in the award’s 18-year history.

The sophomore quarterback broke Jones’ single-season passing record, Tua Tagovailoa’s single-season touchdown record and the school’s single-game passing record that stood for 52 years.

Young finished the season 366-of-547 passing for 4,872 yards with 47 scores compared to seven interceptions while adding three rushing touchdowns to his stat line.

He led the Southeastern Conference in passing yards and passing touchdowns and ranked second nationally in each category.

Past winners include the likes of Joe Burrow, Kyler Murray and Vince Young.