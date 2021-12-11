Alabama quarterback Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young scored his biggest personal touchdown yet by winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.
It wasn’t unexpected.
The sophomore passed for 4,322 yards and a school-tying 43 touchdowns this season in leading No. 1-ranked Alabama to a 12-1 record and into the College Football Playoff as the top seed to face Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.
“I’d like to thank my teammates, my offensive line for protecting me, allowing me to win an award like this,” Young was quoted through a University of Alabama release. “My receivers and running backs, defense for getting me the ball back, everyone on the team. You know, whenever you can win an award like this, it goes as an individual award, but it’s a team award because I couldn’t do it without any of those guys.”
Young was among four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, joining Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud for the ceremony in New York.
Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points to easily outdistance Hutchinson (78,954).
Pickett (28, 631) finished third and Stroud (12, 399) was fourth. Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31, 325) was fifth, putting two defensive players in the top five for the first time since 1962.
Young became Alabama’s fourth Heisman winner and second in a row after receiver DeVonta Smith won it last year. Other winners from Alabama were running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).
Young was the heavy favorite to win the award after leading Alabama to a dramatic fourth quarter touchdown to tie the game and eventually beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl in four overtimes followed by a record-setting performance during the SEC Championship Game last week.
During the 41-24 win over previously unbeaten Georgia for the SEC title, Young set SEC Championship Game records with 421 passing yards and 461 yards of total offense in throwing for three touchdowns and running for another.
Before being named the winner of the Heisman, Young was also named Associated Press Player of the Year, the Davey O’Brien Award winner as the nation’s top QB, the Maxwell Award winner as the most outstanding player in college football and was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.