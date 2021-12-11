Alabama quarterback Bryce Young wins Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young scored his biggest personal touchdown yet by winning the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night.

It wasn’t unexpected.

The sophomore passed for 4,322 yards and a school-tying 43 touchdowns this season in leading No. 1-ranked Alabama to a 12-1 record and into the College Football Playoff as the top seed to face Cincinnati on Dec. 31 in the Cotton Bowl.

“I’d like to thank my teammates, my offensive line for protecting me, allowing me to win an award like this,” Young was quoted through a University of Alabama release. “My receivers and running backs, defense for getting me the ball back, everyone on the team. You know, whenever you can win an award like this, it goes as an individual award, but it’s a team award because I couldn’t do it without any of those guys.”

Young was among four finalists for the Heisman Trophy, joining Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud for the ceremony in New York.

Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points to easily outdistance Hutchinson (78,954).