Alabama rallies past Tennessee, will play LSU for SEC tourney title

Behind 48-33 with 16:56 remaining, the Crimson Tide stormed back with help from a 14-0 run to lead 60-59 with 5:26 left, their first edge since the opening basket. They went ahead with just over four minutes left as Jones whipped a pass out to behind the arc to wide-open Keon Ellis for a tiebreaking 3-pointer to put Alabama up for good.

Jones made one of two free throws with 3:24 to make it a two-possession game before later feeding Quinerly in the lane for a layup and a 69-65 lead. Yves Pons’ 3-pointer got Tennessee within 69-68 with 41.4 seconds left, but Quinerly added two free throws and Ellis two more with 3.7 seconds left to seal a tense game.

Jones also had 13 rebounds and four assists for the Tide, who won despite shooting 37%. But they held the Volunteers to 35% shooting after halftime and made key 3s despite a shaky start. Quinerly was 8 of 13 shooting off the bench.

It was one of those gut-check wins, where guys expect to win," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “I think we’re 6-3 in one- or two-possession games this year. Last year, I believe we were 4-7. It’s one of those deals where our guys have changed their attitude. They expect to win.”

Keon Johnson had 20 points and Jaden Springer 18 for Tennessee, which sought to make its third consecutive SEC final and win its first title since 1979.