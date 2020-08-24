Alabama ranked No. 3 in AP preseason poll

TUSCALOOSA — Alabama is the unanimous No. 3 team in the nation in the preseason.
UA was No. 3 in the Associated Press preseason Top 25 poll released Monday, just as it was in the Amway Coaches Poll released on Aug. 6. In both polls, Clemson was No. 1 and Ohio State was No. 2.
In the AP poll, six of the 10 teams on UA’s schedule are in the top 25: No. 4 Georgia, No. 6 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn, No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 25 Tennessee. Kentucky and Mississippi State also received votes.
In the coaches' poll, it was just the second time since 2010 that UA was not in the top two in the preseason version of that poll. In the AP poll, this is the first time since 2015 UA is not a top two team, when it was also No. 3.
