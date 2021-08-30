Alabama releases depth chart going into season opener

The image of what the Alabama football team might look like come Saturday against Miami is becoming more and more clear.

The Crimson Tide released a depth chart Monday, giving a look at who the top players are at each position. Of course, coach Nick Saban made sure to provide a disclaimer:

"You all have a depth chart now, so you should be really, really happy with that," Saban said, "even though it may not be 100% relative to injuries or anything like that."

Even though it's not guaranteed the 22 players who start the game are the same 22 listed at the top of each spot, for the most part the depth chart still gives a good idea of what to expect.

Also of note, the depth chart doesn't list "or" as some depth charts do for players that are considered on the same level or co-starters. The Alabama depth chart just uses a slash instead.

Here's what stood out from the two and three deep look at the roster:

Offense

Bryce Young did in fact get the nod for the starting quarterback job. That's not a shock. Of note is that Paul Tyson is listed ahead of freshman Jalen Milroe as the backup.