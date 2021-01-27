Alabama releases football schedule

TUSCALOOSA - The 2021 Alabama football schedule was finalized Wednesday and includes seven games at Bryant-Denny Stadium plus four Southeastern Conference road matchups and a neutral site pairing with the University of Miami.

The Crimson Tide opens the 2021 campaign against Miami on Sept. 4 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. It marks the seventh time in the Nick Saban era that Alabama has opened the season in Atlanta with UA holding a perfect 6-0 mark in those openers.

In league play, the Tide will host Ole Miss, Tennessee, Arkansas and LSU while traveling to Florida, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Auburn this upcoming season.

The Crimson Tide also welcomes three non-conference opponents to Bryant-Denny Stadium, including Mercer (Sept. 11), Southern Miss (Sept. 25) and New Mexico State (Nov. 13).